Business

Lithoz reports 40% growth in ceramic material revenue as LCM production scales

Lithoz Ulnaric Wedge Implant. Photo via Lithoz.
Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo Hernández is a writer and technical specialist with a background in electronics engineering and a deep interest in additive manufacturing. Rodolfo is most interested in the science behind technologies and how they are integrated into society.

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