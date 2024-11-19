Lithoz presents superior ceramic water filter membranes at Formnext 2024

High-performance ceramic 3D printers and materials manufacturer Lithoz is set to feature Separonics ceramic filter membranes, developed by Evove at Formnext this week.

Designed for lithium extraction and industrial water recycling, these membranes leverage Lithoz’s CeraFab S320 system to achieve a fivefold increase in output, reduce energy consumption by 80%, and recycle 80% more water. According to the company, this collaboration highlights the application of lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) technology in addressing industrial challenges.

Attendees at the tradeshow can visit Lithoz’s Booth C49, Stand 11.1 to view the CeraFab S320 system and explore the Separonics membranes.

Andrew Walker, CCO at Evove, said, “Water touches 60% of global GDP, and the ability to recycle even the most challenging of feeds is a lynchpin of the circular economy and decarbonization. Ceramic materials offer great advantages but, until now, have suffered from the high cost of manufacture and susceptibility to random filtration performances. With Lithoz 3D printing technology, it’s proven that we can precision engineer and manufacture cost-effectively at scale.”

Closeup shot of Evove filters. Photo via Lithoz.

Custom ceramic filters deliver performance and sustainability

For this development, Evove produced the membranes by stacking 20 ceramic segments, each measuring 10 cm in diameter and 5 cm in height, into a filtration module reaching a total length of 1 meter. Described by the company as one of the largest applications of LCM technology, this design achieves uniform pore size and distribution, ensuring high-efficiency water recycling and lithium recovery.

As per Lithoz, the LCM process enables the creation of tailored geometries, which enhance flux, selectivity, and durability. Eliminating tooling requirements further reduces production costs and accelerates manufacturing timelines.

Durable alumina ceramic was selected for its resistance to high temperatures, aggressive chemicals, and physical wear. These characteristics make the membranes ideal for demanding industrial applications, such as reusing industrial discharge and extracting lithium.

In comparison to polymer-based alternatives, ceramic membranes offer longer lifespans and require less maintenance, addressing operational challenges in critical filtration systems.

Production of the membranes was facilitated by Lithoz’s CeraFab S320 system, which will also make its debut at Formnext 2024. With a 246 x 130 mm build platform, a resolution of 60 µm, and a 4K projection system, this 3D printer is optimized for industrial-scale production of mid-sized ceramic components.

Projects requiring high throughput benefit from this system’s capabilities, while it complements the CeraFab S65 system, which is known for its precision in producing smaller components.

In addition, advanced LCM technology ensures precise control over porosity, permeability, and mechanical strength. These features improve operational efficiency while reducing production costs associated with traditional manufacturing methods.

By combining ceramic materials and 3D printing processes, Lithoz and Evove aim to address the growing demand for sustainable water management and resource recovery solutions.

Lithoz CeraFab S320 system. Image via Lithoz.

3D printing tackles global water filtration challenges

As global industries face mounting pressure to adopt sustainable practices, the ability to recycle water efficiently is increasingly critical. Thus, several entities have been leveraging 3D printing to tackle this issue.

Back in 2015, Liquidity Nanotech introduced the Naked Filter, a water filtration system featuring nanostructured membranes with 0.2-micron pores that removed 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses, meeting EPA standards.

Developed over a decade using patented electro-spinning 3D printing technology, the filters were lightweight, durable, and provided instant filtration without compromising water flow. Led by industry veterans from 3M’s Worldwide Water Group and Brita, this company sought to address limitations of traditional at-home purification systems. Its Kickstarter campaign, which offered bottles and filters for $10, demonstrated strong initial interest in the development.

Three years later, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) spin off Nano Sun opened a 3D printing factory in Tuas to produce advanced water-filtering membranes. Using 3D printing, these membranes were five times more efficient than traditional polymer and ceramic-based options and were produced in a single step.

Reportedly, this facility can 3D print 600 square meters of membranes daily, serving industries such as semiconductor manufacturing and wastewater treatment. Led by NTU Associate Professor Darren Sun, the technology used fine strands to trap pollutants while requiring significantly less space, manpower, and resources. Nano Sun invested $6 million in the factory and secured contracts for applications including wastewater treatment, kidney dialysis, and potential for synthetic skin production.

In a recent development last month, University of Bath researchers developed 3D printed ceramic-infused lattices capable of removing up to 75% of harmful perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) from water within three hours.

Designed using ceramic indium oxide, these structures efficiently trap and remove persistent “forever chemicals” like PFAS, which are linked to health issues such as cancer, hormonal changes, and cardiovascular problems. Created with a extrusion-based clay 3D printer, the reusable lattices feature a cylindrical scaffold geometry to maximize surface area and absorption. Regenerated through thermal treatment, the monoliths offer a scalable, energy-efficient solution for addressing global water contamination challenges.

