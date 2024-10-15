Lithoz Launches the new CeraFab System S320 at Formnext: the LCM printer for Mid-Sized Ceramic Parts

As players in aerospace, semiconductors and manufacturing continue to push the boundaries of design and performance, the demand for large, ever-more precise parts and scaled-up production capacity is growing rapidly.

Ceramic 3D printing is no exception, with a rising need for durable, complex components that can meet the stringent requirements of these fields.

Lithoz, a global leader in high-performance ceramic 3D printers and materials, is meeting these demands with the launch of its latest innovation—the CeraFab System S320. With a build platform five times larger than the industry-proven CeraFab System S65, the S320 is precisely tailored for the high-capacity production of mid-sized technical ceramic components. This new ceramic 3D printer, which will have its world premiere at Formnext 2024, is part of Lithoz’s extensive line of lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) printers.

The CeraFab System S320 is equipped with an impressive build volume of 246 x 130 x 320 mm, allowing for a significant upgrade in production capacity. Featuring a premium 4K projection system, it offers a resolution of 60 µm. Positioned as a solution for industries scaling up to mid-sized ceramic part production, the S320 functions as a perfect complement to the highly precise CeraFab System S65.

Lithoz CeraFab System S320 3D printer. Image via Lithoz.

At this year’s Formnext, Lithoz will showcase several mid-sized parts produced on the S320. Among these highlight components will be segments of an LCM-printed 15-inch (380mm) alumina gas distribution (ALD) ring, manufactured by Alumina Systems, for use in the semiconductor industry. The advanced design made possible by Lithoz’s LCM technology allows for a lightweight, thin-walled structure, tripling production output compared to traditionally manufactured rings.

LCM-printed alumina gas distribution (ALD) ring. Photos via Lithoz.

Other impressive applications will include a radome for aerospace and industrial filter devices, all demonstrating the versatility and capabilities of the S320 in industrial applications.

Lithoz 3D printed Radome for aerospace applications. Photo via Lithoz.

Also on display will be a 3D-printed ceramic casting core produced on the S320. Thanks to the design freedom and unrivalled precision of this technology, ceramic casting cores with highly complex designs can be produced with intricate structural features as precise as 100 µm. This capability unleashes new possibilities for further optimizing the design of cooling channels, driving efficiency in aircraft propulsion.

By leveraging Lithoz’s 3D printing technology, manufacturers can realize the next generation of ceramic cores, significantly reducing lead times and boosting performance in aerospace and aviation.

3D-printed ceramic casting core produced on the S320. Photo via Lithoz.

In addition to industrial applications, Lithoz continues to redefine the limits of ceramic 3D printing in the medical and dental fields. At Formnext, visitors will have the unique opportunity to view a 3D-printed zirconia subperiosteal jaw implant produced by Lithoz. For the first time ever in surgical history, such a device was successfully implanted in a patient earlier this year, marking a significant milestone in medical applications.

For a closer look at the future of ceramic 3D printing, visit Lithoz at stand 11.1 C49 at Formnext.

