Lithoz CeraFab S65 3D printer now enables patient-specific ceramic earmolds

Swiss earmold products manufacturer Otoplastisches Centrum GmbH (OC GmbH) and German service provider CADdent are applying ceramic 3D printing to patient-specific earmold production.

Using Lithoz’s Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) process via the CeraFab S65 Medical 3D printer, the two companies have demonstrated that earmolds made from alumina-toughened zirconia (ATZ) can be produced reliably at an industrial scale.

This process achieves wall thicknesses under 1 mm and dimensional tolerances within ±50 µm, while preserving the inner channels essential for sound transmission. Because the components undergo stress-free sintering, they can be produced without support structures yet remain stable, even in delicate geometries.

The approach also shows potential for small-batch production, with up to 15 ATZ earmoulds produced on a single build platform. Results indicate compliance with biocompatibility standards and alignment with requirements for patient-specific medical devices.

Ceramic earmolds developed through this approach will be presented at Formnext 2025 at the Lithoz booth in Hall 11.1, C35.

Jurij Belik, CEO of OC GmbH adds: “These technical achievements demonstrate the distinct advantages that ceramics offer for otoplastics. Unlike polymers or titanium, ceramic earmoulds offer long-term biocompatibility alongside superior durability and wear resistance. ATZ’s acoustic neutrality ensures uncompromised sound quality, and the material’s aesthetic properties allow for customisable, high-value designs.”

Ceramic 3D printed earmold lineup. Image via Lithoz.

Lithoz LCM technology for medical applications

Ceramic 3D printing is well suited for medicine because its biocompatibility and bone-like qualities allow for custom porous implants that encourage regeneration. It also enables fast, affordable production of patient-specific tools and models that improve surgical efficiency and outcomes.

In line with this, Lithoz showcased a new stage in the development of its lithium disilicate dental 3D printing material developed with Ivoclar from IPS e.max powder at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2024.

The material is designed for serial production of patient-specific restorations such as crowns and veneers, combining precise fit and natural translucency. Using the CeraFab S65 Medical printer, up to 50 restorations can be produced in a single run and as many as 350 in a day, with zero material waste and an eight-fold efficiency gain over conventional methods.

Earlier this year, the ceramic 3D printer manufacturer reported a 92% success rate in a five-year clinical follow-up study of beta-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP) patient-specific implants produced with its CeraFab 3D printer.

Conducted between 2017 and 2018 with 14 patients aged 17 to 57 undergoing jaw surgery for dysgnathia, the study found the implants prevented antegonial notching and supported bone regeneration through their porous structure, which showed strong osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties. No post-surgical complications were observed, suggesting 3D printed β-TCP implants made with LCM could serve as a reliable long-term solution for mandibular irregularities.

Lithoz CeraFab S65. Photo via Lithoz.

Ceramic 3D printing in medical sector

Beyond Lithoz, other innovators are also applying ceramic additive manufacturing in the medical field.

In 2020, Syqe Medical turned to XJet’s Carmel 1400 additive manufacturing system, which uses NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology, to produce ceramic parts for medical devices. Using ceramics offered the heat resistance and electrical insulation needed for Syqe’s new test facility, solving issues the company faced with PEEK and conventional methods.

NPJ printing delivered fine details, smooth surfaces, and consistent accuracy, while soluble supports simplified post-processing. According to Syqe, the system enabled faster delivery, straightforward design adjustments, and reliable repeatability, making ceramic additive manufacturing a practical and efficient solution for its product development.

As research, scientists at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology developed a 3D printing method for ceramic bone implants using Functional Representation (FRep) modeling, which produced error-free designs with customizable porous structures to aid tissue integration.

The implants were printed on an SLA machine with a ceramic paste, followed by debinding and sintering to form their final structure. Tests showed pore sizes between 440 and 700 µm, close to the optimal range for cell growth, and compressive strength of 400 MPa, comparable to trabecular bone. Ten prototypes were prepared for animal testing to assess clinical potential.

