Lithoz 3D prints aluminium nitride heat exchangers for hydrogen aircraft

Lithoz, an Austrian company specializing in ceramic 3D printing, is manufacturing aluminium nitride (AlN) heat exchangers for hydrogen-electric propulsion systems in megawatt-class aircraft. The work forms part of the EU-funded TRIATHLON project, which aims to create more robust, low-emission, low-maintenance powertrains to support the decarbonization of aviation and improve system sustainability.

Ergon Research designed the heat exchanger using a thermodynamics-driven control system, with production carried out on Lithoz’s lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) CeraFab 3D printers. The ceramic components eliminate the need for energy-intensive cryogenic hydrogen pumps. Aluminium nitride, with a thermal conductivity of 211 W/mK and a favourable expansion coefficient, enables compact and lightweight system architectures critical for electrified aviation. The technology is expected to reduce maintenance requirements and save operators hundreds of thousands of euros in costs.

LCM printed high-performance materials such as aluminium nitride offer precision and mechanical resistance suitable for high-stress applications. In hydrogen environments, the material remains stable below 600°C, ensuring long-term performance. Lithoz’s process allows the creation of ultra-precise, complex internal channels and geometry-optimised parts, providing maximum heat exchange within minimal space. These features are considered essential for efficient thermal management in hydrogen-electric propulsion.

Digital rendering of a hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft in flight. Image via Lithoz.

“This is a breakthrough application of our ceramic 3D printing technology in a completely new field,” said Dr. Johannes Homa, CEO of Lithoz. “Aerospace and sustainability are key growth areas for Lithoz, so achieving serial production with aluminium nitride is a significant milestone for these sectors. This material opens up design and application possibilities that no one else can currently realise, making a decisive contribution to a greener future in aviation through ceramic AM.”

TRIATHLON (No. 101138960), funded under the European Union’s Horizon Europe Research and Innovation Action programme, is coordinated by Stichting Materials innovation institute (M2i) and Delft University of Technology. The consortium brings together universities, industrial designers, and technology suppliers to develop disruptive approaches for megawatt-class hydrogen-electric powertrains, with a focus on responsiveness, reduced emissions, and lower maintenance demands.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Vienna, Lithoz has established itself as a supplier of ceramic 3D printers and materials across aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company employs nearly 150 people, operates four sites worldwide, and exports almost all of its production. Lithoz has been ISO 9001 certified since 2016 and, in 2025, secured ISO 13485 certification to qualify its quality management system for medical device manufacturing.

3D printed aluminium nitride heat exchanger prototype. Photo via Lithoz.

3D printing drives next-generation engine efficiency

GE Aerospace’s Catalyst engine, certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration, incorporates 3D printed titanium parts that consolidate 855 conventional components into just 12. The redesign reduced engine weight by 45 kilograms and delivers an overall pressure ratio of 16:1, enabling 18% lower fuel consumption and up to 10% higher cruise power compared to competing turboprops. Production takes place at Avio Aero facilities in Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Germany. The Catalyst will power Textron’s Beechcraft Denali and has also been selected for Airbus, Dassault Aviation, and Leonardo’s Eurodrone reconnaissance aircraft.

In the UK, Project STRATA is a £14.1 million Aerospace Technology Institute program led by Honeywell to develop five additively manufactured components for aircraft environmental and cabin pressure control systems. Partners include 3T Additive Manufacturing, BeyondMath, Qdot Technology, and the Oxford Thermofluids Institute. The consortium is applying AI and additive manufacturing to optimize designs, run lifecycle carbon analyses, and advance thermal management systems such as 3D printed heat exchangers. Work is being carried out at Honeywell’s Yeovil site, which employs over 500 engineers, alongside research and testing from the partner institutions.

GE Aerospace’s Catalyst Turboprop engine. Photo via GE Aerospace.

Limited spaces remain for AMA:Energy 2025. Register now to join the conversation on the future of energy and additive manufacturing.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows digital rendering of a hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft in flight. Image via Lithoz.