Litehaus Secures €1.46 Million to Scale Affordable 3D Printed Homes

Portugal-based startup Litehaus has secured €1.46 million in pre-seed funding to scale its 3D printing-enabled homebuilding platform. The company aims to lower construction costs, reduce build times, and improve sustainability in the residential sector.

The round included participation from Explorer Investments—one of Portugal’s largest investment funds—UK-based Cornerstone VC, venture capital partner Pascal Levy-Garboua, and the Luxembourgish family office Claster Group. The capital will be used to accelerate the development of Litehaus’s platform, which enables land and property owners to build homes 30% cheaper, 40% faster, and 60% more sustainably compared to traditional methods. The company also plans to strengthen its product, marketing, and operations teams, and further establish itself as a key player in Europe’s construction tech ecosystem.

“Portugal’s housing shortage has triggered a crisis, driving up the cost of living as home ownership becomes increasingly unaffordable. When I met Thibault and Simi, I was impressed by their vision: to make the process of building a house as simple as buying one. Litehaus combines transparency, sustainability, and trust in a sector that urgently needs to change. We are excited to support this mission!” said Rodney Appiah, Managing Partner of Cornerstone VC.

Litehaus team. Photo via Litehaus.

Founders and Company Background

Litehaus was founded in 2024 by Simi and Thibault Launay, drawing from their own experience building a home in Portugal. The process involved 14 months of delays, a 20% budget overrun, and the coordination of ten different contractors. That experience led the couple to design a platform that streamlines and digitizes the entire home construction workflow.

Today, the company offers a technological platform that connects all phases of the construction process—from planning to execution and delivery—into a single, scalable digital solution.

The Litehaus platform functions as a construction operating system. It enables users to plan, budget, and visualize their projects without needing prior expertise. It also connects clients with a vetted network of architects, designers, and contractors, and manages timelines, teams, and costs in real-time to provide greater transparency and minimize delays or unexpected issues.

“We don’t build houses – we build the ecosystem and infrastructure that make building houses scalable,” said Thibault Launay, Co-founder of Litehaus.

Founder Simi and Thibault Launay. Photo via Litehaus.

Market Adoption and Pipeline

Litehaus’s model is already being implemented. The company has signed 17 contracts with B2C clients totaling €4 million, and has entered into 8 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with real estate developers, representing a potential construction pipeline valued at over €296 million.

To date, Litehaus has supported the construction of two homes and is involved in the development of fifteen additional projects.

“I’ve always wanted to build businesses that change people’s lives. Making affordable housing available at scale isn’t just a market opportunity – it’s one of the most significant ways to create a real and lasting impact,” said Simi Launay, Co-founder of Litehaus.

While headquartered in Portugal, Litehaus is also active in Spain, Estonia, and the United States, with a primary focus on the Iberian Peninsula.

3D Printed Homes Around the World

Litehaus’s traction reflects a broader shift in the construction sector, as 3D printing gains momentum worldwide. In 2024, Portuguese company Havelar announced the completion of what it claims as Portugal’s first 3D printed house. Situated within the Greater Porto vicinity, the 80m2 two-bedroom house was produced within 18 hours using the BOD2 printer by COBOD. This swift printing process highlights the efficiency and speed characteristic of 3D printing technology in the construction sector. This 3D printed house was constructed with assistance from architects Aires Mateus, Glória Cabral, and Francis Kéré.

Similarly, automated construction 3D printing company VeroTouch completed Colorado’s first 3D printed homes in Buena Vista, supported by up to $618,000 from the state’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP).

The 1,100-square-foot homes are part of the VeroVistas project, built using a proprietary 3D printing system designed for energy efficiency, durability, and fire resistance. Partnering with South Main, VeroTouch plans a 31-home development in Cleora to test scalability, automation, and material efficiency. The project aims to address housing shortages and enhance construction efficiency through additive manufacturing.

