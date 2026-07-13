Materials

Liqcreate’s Bio-Med Flex Now Enables Flexible and Sterilizable 3D Printed Parts

Featured image shows Liqcreate’s new Bio-Med Flex resin alongside 3D printed parts. Image via Liqcreate.
Ada Shaikhnag

With a background in journalism, Ada has a keen interest in frontier technology and its application in the wider world. Ada reports on aspects of 3D printing ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and dental.

Previous Article
New SUNLU AMS Lite Heater Keeps Filament Dry for Better Print Quality
No Newer Articles