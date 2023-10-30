Liqcreate releases new UL94 V0 Flame Retardant HDT resin for high-temperature applications

Netherlands-based 3D printing resin manufacturer Liqcreate has announced the addition of the Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT to its resin portfolio.

This new engineering 3D printing resin offers high-temperature resistance and holds a UL94 V0 flammability rating, making it suitable for various applications in engineering, mobility, consumer goods, and electronics. The Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT is an off-white photopolymer resin known for its rigidity and compatibility with most resin-based 3D printers. It can be used with Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), and laser-based 3D printing systems operating in the 385-420nm range. Detailed 3D printing parameters for various printers are available on the Liqcreate website, says the company.

“Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT is designed to withstand elevated temperatures. In combination with its UL94 V0 rating it is ideal for applications like tooling manufacturing aids, connector housings and covers,” Jerzy Hul, Chief Scientific Officer at Liqcreate.

Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin. Photo via Liqcreate.

High-performance resin for demanding applications

One of the noteworthy features of this resin is its ability to withstand high temperatures without posing a fire hazard, thanks to its self-extinguishing properties. With an HDT-B value of 257°C (495°F), it is particularly ideal for high-temperature applications. Additionally, its UL94 V0 rating makes it suitable for interior components in automobiles, aircraft, trains, and electronic devices, as well as tooling manufacturing aids, connector housings, and covers.

The Flame Retardant HDT resin has undergone thorough testing, including an evaluation by the UL94 organization, confirming its flammability rating as UL94 V0 at 3mm thickness. Internal testing, guided by FAR 25.853 (Appendix F, Part I (a) (1) (ii) 12 seconds Vertical Burn) methods, resulted in a pass at a 1.5mm thickness. These tests provide a foundation for further applications in the aviation and mobility sectors, with potential additional testing for full compliance with aviation standards (FAR 25.853) or train parts (EN-45545).

Aviation part created using Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin. Photo via Liqcreate.

Mechanical and liquid properties of Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT

Table showing the liquid properties of the Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin. Image via Liqcreate.

Table showing the polymer properties of the Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin. Image via Liqcreate.

A customizable solution for OEM partners

For original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners, the Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin can be customized and optimized for specific use cases and 3D printers. Liqcreate also offers a custom development service, allowing customers to request the creation of polymers with precise characteristics that affect printing speed and part properties. As an independent resin manufacturer with R&D facilities, Liqcreate can efficiently scale the production of custom-made resins with relative low volumes, says the company.

Customers interested in Liqcreate’s material portfolio, including the new Flame Retardant HDT photopolymer 3D printing resin, can visit the Liqcreate website or contact a Liqcreate representative or dealer for more information and order details.

