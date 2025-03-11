Lincotek Medical secures patent for its unique 3D printed orthopedic screw

Lincotek’s Medical Division has secured a patent for a 3D printed screw designed to enhance bone ingrowth and offer greater customization for orthopedic procedures.

The patent (US 12,171, 464 B2) describes a screw with an integrated lattice structure that allows its mechanical properties to be adjusted based on surgical requirements and patient needs. Unlike traditional bone screws, which are typically machined from titanium with a smooth surface and a solid construction, this design introduces a more adaptable approach.

By using 3D printing, the screw can be customized to better match a patient’s anatomy, offering greater flexibility in how implants are designed and applied in surgeries. It can be tailored for procedures involving the spine, sacroiliac joint, and treatments for avascular necrosis, as well as other reconstruction applications.

“Lincotek’s R&D team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of medical technology to develop solutions for our OEM customers that enhance patient outcomes. This novel design offers unparalleled customization, promoting faster healing and better integration with the patient’s bone—ultimately setting a new standard in orthopedic Care,” said Francesco Buccioti, Head of Global Business and Business Development at the Medical Division of Lincotek.

Lincotek’s patented 3D printed orthopedic screw. Image via Lincotek.

Porous 3D printed screw for bone ingrowth

One of the key features of the screw is its ability to be tailored for different procedures, including spinal surgeries, sacroiliac joint stabilization, and treatments for avascular necrosis.

Surgeons can modify the central shaft by adjusting thread profiles, changing shaft diameters to fit anatomical requirements, and even incorporating internal channels for drug delivery or electrical stimulation. This flexibility allows for implants that are better suited to the specific demands of each patient and surgical procedure.

The patent also covers porous structures designed to encourage bone ingrowth, helping the implant integrate more effectively over time. According to Lincotek, this approach could improve both short-term stability and long-term fixation, reducing the risks associated with implant failure.

Additionally, this novel design supports both patient-specific implants and mass production, eliminating the need for complex assembly and minimizing potential clinical risks linked to disassembly.

Mukesh Kumar, Technology and R&D Director at Lincotek’s Medical Division, pointed out that a successful implant depends on finding the right balance between load sharing with the host bone, structural stability, and bone integration.

He explained that conventional screws rely on eliminating micro-motion to aid recovery, whereas this 3D printed screw is designed to support the formation of new bone tissue, which could make a significant difference in reconstruction procedures as well as hip and spine surgeries.

3D printing medical implants

Lincotek’s patent news reflects the growing use of AM in medical applications, where personalized implants are becoming increasingly important for improving patient outcomes.

One notable example came last year when metal AM company AddUp partnered with medical device startup Anatomic Implants to file an FDA 510(k) application for what it described as the world’s first 3D printed toe joint replacement.

The Anatomic Great Toe Joint. Image via AddUp.

Designed to closely replicate human anatomy, the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint replacement was developed using titanium 3D printing to address a gap in the $500 million 1st MTP joint reconstruction market. Anatomic Implants turned to AddUp’s FormUp 350 powder bed fusion (PBF) system to navigate the regulatory process, leveraging its ability to create complex lattice structures that support osseointegration.

Elsewhere, Wedo Bio-Medical Technology received market approval in China for its 3D printed spinal implant, named WedoCage developed using Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) 3D printing systems. The implant secured a Class III Medical Device Registration Certificate from the National Medical Products Administration, following Wedo’s earlier approval for its laser powder based fusion (LPBF)-matched Thoracolumbar Artificial Vertebrae in May 2023.

Clinical trials, conducted across more than 10 research hospitals since 2019, showed a 97.10% fusion rate at six months, outperforming traditional PEEK Fusion Devices. For this implant, BLT worked closely with Wedo’s R&D team to optimize printing parameters, aiming to advance osseointegration and long-term implant stability.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Lincotek’s patented 3D printed orthopedic screw. Image via Lincotek.