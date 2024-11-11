Lights on SPEE3D’s Unique Mobile EMU for Rapid, On-Site Metal Part Production at Formnext 2024

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D is introducing its novel Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit (EMU) at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22.

This system offers a mobile solution that enables maritime and defense industries to produce essential metal parts on-site, even in remote and challenging environments. Designed to streamline supply chains, the EMU facilitates rapid printing, post-processing, and validation of high-quality metal components exactly where they’re needed, reducing dependence on lengthy logistics and cutting lead times.

Visitors can witness the EMU’s capabilities, including live demonstrations of the XSPEE3D printer producing metal parts on-site and the latest Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB) materials developed with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command’s SUBSAFE program, at Booth C.01, Hall 12.0. According to the company, this offers a firsthand look at how SPEE3D’s technology transforms operational readiness.

EMU in the bush – SPEE3Dcell (left) and XSPEE3D (right). Photo via SPEE3D.

Comprehensive and mobile manufacturing solution

According to the company, the EMU combines the XSPEE3D high-speed metal 3D printer with the SPEE3Dcell post-processing unit within two ruggedized containers, providing a fully transportable setup deployable by truck, ship, or aircraft.

Capable of producing large, dense metal parts up to 40 kgs, this system operates in a wide range of materials, including Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB), copper, and stainless steel, meeting the durability and corrosion-resistance needs of maritime applications. Moreover, SPEE3Dcell complements the 3D printer with dual heat treatment furnaces, a CNC mill, and testing tools, ensuring seamless on-site processing and quality control.

Army soldier removes finished heat-treated Clutch Slave Cylinder from SPEE3Dcell furnace. Photo via SPEE3D.

Utilizing SPEE3D’s patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) process, the EMU binds metal powder into dense, high-strength parts at speeds of up to 100 gms per minute, eliminating traditional casting delays.

With NAB as a durable and corrosion-resistant material, SPEE3D’s EMU can produce a 15-kilogram (33-pound) propeller housing in just 4.5 hours, with heat treatment and machining completed within an additional 20 hours. In under 24 hours, maritime operators have a ready-to-use part, providing a rapid alternative to traditional casting methods.

Army soldier in CNC and tooling area of the SPEE3Dcell for newly finished Clutch Slave Cylinder. Photo via SPEE3D.

SPEE3D’s results in defense trials

SPEE3D’s EMU has undergone extensive testing and successful deployments across multiple defense forces, demonstrating its adaptability and reliability in diverse environments.

In the US, the EMU was used during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), where it provided on-demand part production capabilities in remote settings, showcasing a significant reduction in equipment downtime and logistical costs associated with traditional supply chains.

Elsewhere in the UK, the British Army tested the EMU during the AM Village exercise, validating its use in rugged field conditions and highlighting the system’s potential for supporting extended operations by eliminating reliance on distant manufacturing facilities.

Army soldier reviewing GWagon Alternator Shield print from XSPEE3D. Photo via SPEE3D.

Defense forces in Ukraine and Japan also integrated the EMU into their operations, where the technology proved essential for maintaining readiness under various operational demands.

For Ukraine, the ability to produce critical replacement parts directly in the field reduced the need for complex logistics, while Japan’s defense forces benefited from the EMU’s rapid production capabilities, which helped address urgent repair needs in maritime settings.

Each of these trials underscored the EMU’s unique advantage in producing critical components on-site, allowing defense organizations to maintain operational readiness and minimize downtime.

