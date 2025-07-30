Lib Work ditches concrete for its soil-based home in Japan

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

Japanese architecture studio Lib Work has introduced a 3D printed home that departs from the concrete-based approach used in most additive construction projects.

Built in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture, the 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) single-story residence, known as Lib Earth House Model B, uses a soil-based mixture as its primary material and can be dismantled at the end of its life cycle, with much of its structure returning to the ground.

According to New Atlas, the project was developed in partnership with engineering consultancy Arup and Italian 3D printing company WASP, which supplied the large-scale 3D printer used to create the home’s exterior shell.

Layers of a custom mixture of earth, slaked lime, and natural fibers were extruded to form the structure, after which builders completed the roof, glazing, and interior fit-out. Lib Work said the composition of the material, which is approximately 65% soil and sand, is abundant and renewable and produces significantly lower CO 2 emissions than conventional cement.

Lib Work’s House Model B’s light-filled interior. Photo via Lib Work.

Lower emissions and earthquake-resistant design

According to Lib Work, building a typical house of this size with standard methods can release around 45,000 kg of CO 2 . The company estimates that the soil-based technique cuts that figure by more than half, to roughly 22,434 kg. According to Tom’s Hardware, the company also claims the material achieves Japan’s highest earthquake resistance grade (grade 3), a key consideration in a country prone to seismic activity.

Beyond its structural properties, the home incorporates several off-grid technologies. Solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery provide power, while a range of internet-connected systems covering lighting, air conditioning, and even the bath can be managed via smartphone or a dedicated device. Sensors embedded in the building will continue to monitor factors such as condensation, insulation, and long-term performance.

Lib Work said the technology opens up more freedom in architectural design compared to traditional construction methods. The firm previously presented a smaller soil-based prototype but described the newly completed Model B as its first residential-scale version. The house features larger living spaces, contemporary interiors, and the ribbed texture typical of 3D printed buildings.

Pre-orders for Lib Earth House Model B are set to begin next month, with deliveries planned for Japan only in the initial phase. The studio also plans to supply 10,000 units by 2040 and ultimately expand the concept worldwide, with a goal of automating all stages of the build process. Pricing information has not yet been disclosed.

Concrete alternatives for construction 3D printing

Because concrete significantly contributes to global warming, efforts are underway to identify more environmentally friendly materials suitable for 3D printed construction.

Researchers at the University of Virginia (UVA) developed a 3D printing technique that used “living soils” to create carbon-negative building components. The process relied on extruding a seed-impregnated soil ink layer by layer, forming self-supporting structures that could foster plant growth and capture CO 2 through photosynthesis.

During testing, the team discovered that soil moisture levels significantly influenced performance because compacted soil retained water more effectively. By incorporating drought-tolerant stonecrop seeds, they successfully printed one-meter-high walls that began sprouting plants within days. Using a robotic arm-based printing system, the researchers sought to scale the method and refine material and plant combinations for greater structural integrity.

On another note, Australian architecture firm Simulaa partnered with design engineer Natalie Alima, 3D printed a biodegradable structure called Burlasite for the Tallinn Architecture Biennale. Built in Estonia using an undisclosed robotic 3D printing system, the structure featured a timber frame infused with mycelial fibers from mushrooms.

Designed entirely from timber industry byproducts such as sawdust and offcuts, the building was created as an ideal habitat for mycelial growth. Over time, the fungi were intended to grow over the wooden base and eventually decompose, leaving a tree-like stump. Erected in August 2021, the project showcased material decay as a design element and won the Biennale’s top prize.

Want to speak at AMA: Energy 2025 or AMA: Automotive & Mobility 2025? Submit your application now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Lib Work’s House Model B’s light-filled interior. Photo via Lib Work.