Lib Work Completes Japan’s First 3D Printed Earth House with WASP Crane System

Lib Work, a construction company headquartered in Kumamoto Prefecture, has completed Japan’s first residential house produced with 3D printing using earth as the main material. The 100-square-meter structure, named Lib Earth House Model B, was built with the Crane WASP system developed by Italian manufacturer WASP and combines printed earthen walls with a timber frame.

Model B contains a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedrooms organized around an inner courtyard. Its single-storey footprint measures 107.23 square meters, with a gross floor area of 97.93 square meters. Walls were fabricated directly on site using a proprietary mixture of soil, lime, and plant fibers, for which a patent application has been filed. According to Lib Work, carbon dioxide emissions for a building of this size are cut by about 50 percent compared to reinforced concrete and lower than for timber homes. Sensors embedded in the walls monitor condensation, humidity, and temperature in real time, while solar panels combined with Tesla’s Powerwall battery provide electrical independence.

The Crane WASP system in action. Photo via WASP.

WASP first introduced the Crane printer in 2018 with the Gaia prototype, recognized as the world’s first 3D printed earth house. Since then, the modular system has been deployed internationally, including the TECLA project in Italy, which demonstrated the feasibility of double-dome construction with locally sourced soil. In Japan, Lib Work adapted the technology to meet local requirements, pairing the printed walls with a wooden frame to achieve earthquake resistance grade 3. Approval came after consultations with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, resulting in the issue of a building confirmation certificate under the Building Standards Act.

Massimo Moretti, founder of WASP, commented: “We heartily congratulate the Lib Work team for their wonderful interpretation of combining 3D printing with natural materials.” He added: “I am honored to collaborate with organizations like Lib Work that share our vision of fusing technology, natural materials, and sustainability. This is a concrete example of international cooperation and cultural exchange contributing to a more sustainable and conscious future.”

Interior of the Lib Earth House Model B. Photo via WASP.

The Lib Earth House initiative began with Model A, a 15-square-meter prototype completed in January 2024. That circular unit tested lattice geometries and facial recognition for automated entry. Model B expands the research into a full-scale residence, employing what Lib Work describes as a “cluster-mode” layout designed to integrate outdoor and indoor space. Project collaborators included Ove Arup and Partners Japan, Ogawaa Design Studio, and Kyotani Architectural Design Office. Together they developed a construction sequence of standard foundation work, on-site printing of the walls, installation of the timber frame, and conventional interior finishing.

Lib Work has positioned the project as a response to several challenges in Japanese housing. The workforce of skilled craftsmen is projected to shrink by two-thirds within 20 years, raising concerns about construction capacity. Automated 3D printing reduces reliance on manual labor while expanding design options. Earthen walls also align with Japan’s long tradition of clay-based construction, which naturally regulates humidity and provides insulation in humid summers. By pairing soil with timber, the company aims to connect new technology with familiar building practices while lowering environmental impact.

Exterior view of Japan’s first 3D printed earth house completed by Lib Work. Photo via WASP.

3D Printed Houses Around the World

In Western Australia, Contec has introduced concrete 3D printing with the construction of a two-story house in the Perth suburb of Tapping. The project, carried out with a robotic printer supplied by Dutch firm CyBe Construction, marked the state’s first multi-story 3D printed building. Contec’s team, trained over two weeks, printed 15 walls of the 155-square-meter home in just 10.5 hours of active printing. The second floor was completed in 18 hours of printing, demonstrating significant time savings compared to conventional methods. Founder Mark D’Alessandro noted that the approach directly addresses labor shortages and cost pressures facing Australia’s housing market. The company plans to expand its fleet of printers by 2025 to cover a broader range of residential and commercial projects across the region.

In the United States, ICON, a Texas-based construction 3D printing company, has begun selling one-bedroom houses in Austin’s Mueller community through the Mueller Affordable Homes Program. Each residence measures around 650 square feet and is priced from $195,000, considerably lower than other 3D printed houses in the same neighborhood that can exceed $1.3 million. Built with ICON’s CarbonX material for thermal efficiency, the homes form part of a development that will eventually include larger two- and three-bedroom units. Managed by the nonprofit Mueller Foundation, the program reserves 25 percent of neighborhood housing for income-qualified buyers, targeting households earning up to 80 percent of the area’s median family income.

AI-generated image of ICON’s 3D printed homes under Mueller Affordable Homes Program. Image via ICON.

