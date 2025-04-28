LEMKI Robotix and iScale3D Introduce DISCOVER 3D: the First 3D Printed Mobile Home

Ukrainian-German startup LEMKI Robotix, in collaboration with German large-format 3D printing specialist iScale3D, has introduced the DISCOVER 3D, which they describe as the world’s first 3D printed mobile home. Manufactured using Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) technology, the mobile home is made from a composite material of recycled polypropylene, equivalent to around 7,400 plastic bottles, combined with fiberglass for added strength. The use of these sustainable materials helps reduce both production time and costs, presenting a new opportunity for mass production of eco-friendly housing solutions.

Lightweight and Durable Construction

The DISCOVER 3D camper is manufactured using KUKA robotic systems and proprietary software, ensuring precision in the production of large-scale components. The 3D printing process allows for a build volume of 3200 x 3200 x 8000 mm, enabling the creation of structurally robust elements.

Weighing just 250 kg, the camper hull is reinforced with fiberglass and features 9 mm thick walls. Its aerodynamic design minimizes wind resistance, making towing easier, while maintaining durability and structural integrity. Furthermore, the camper is 80% recyclable, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability.

Designed for off-grid living, the DISCOVER 3D can accommodate up to three people. It is equipped with autonomous battery power, solar panel compatibility, and integrated sensors to monitor temperature, water levels, and energy usage, offering flexibility to adapt to diverse environmental conditions. The interior features a sleeping nook, kitchenette, and versatile storage solutions, all designed with thermal insulation and space efficiency in mind.

Looking ahead, LEMKI Robotix plans to scale production and advance its technology, aiming to make sustainable mobile housing solutions more widely accessible to a broader audience.

Advances in 3D Printing for Sustainable Housing Development

Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund has joined forces with 14Trees to advance eco-friendly infrastructure using additive manufacturing. 14Trees, backed by founding investors Holcim and British International Investment, uses proprietary 3D printing technology to build low-carbon facilities, including homes and public buildings. This strategic investment aims to deploy sustainable 3D printed materials and processes for data centers and utilities, contributing to Amazon’s larger goal of developing low-emission infrastructure.

Elsewhere, VeroTouch, a construction technology company specializing in automated 3D printing for housing, has completed Colorado’s first 3D printed homes. The firm secured up to $618,000 in funding from the state’s Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP) to support further development. The funding will facilitate expansion into Cleora, where the company plans to build a 31-home development using its proprietary printing system.

The two completed homes in Buena Vista, part of the VeroVistas project, are 1,100-square-foot structures designed to test the feasibility of large-scale additive-manufactured housing. VeroTouch utilized a custom-developed 3D concrete printing process to fabricate structural walls on-site, integrating automation to reduce manual labor and optimize material use.

