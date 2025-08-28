Leibniz University Hannover Develops 3D Printing Method for Microgravity

A research team at Leibniz University Hannover in Germany has developed what is described as the world’s first flexible 3D printing process that uses metal powder to manufacture and repair components under microgravity conditions. Producing and repairing metal components efficiently in microgravity has historically been challenging due to the complexity of handling metal powders, but this research demonstrates a promising new approach.

In collaboration with Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, the team successfully produced components under microgravity using laser metal deposition. This method could allow damaged parts to be repaired on space missions, reducing the need to transport costly spare components.

Marvin Raupert – an engineer on the project – pictured with a model demonstrating the 3D printing process. Photo via Leibniz University Hannover.

The research is part of the project “Additive manufacturing in microgravity using laser metal deposition,” funded by the German Research Foundation.

Process and Future Applications

The researchers tested the process using the Einstein Elevator, a large-scale facility at the Hannover Institute of Technology (HITec) capable of simulating microgravity as well as the intense forces experienced during rocket launches. Experiments were conducted in an enclosed gondola, with all equipment—including the powder delivery and laser systems—adapted to microgravity conditions. Materials processed included titanium and nickel alloys, which are widely used in aerospace applications.

Building on this success, the team plans to collaborate with independent, non-profit research institute Laser Zentrum Hannover to process lunar regolith. Demonstrating the ability to work with this abundant lunar material could be crucial for developing production capabilities on the Moon or Mars.

A look inside the open process chamber. Photo via Leibniz University Hannover.

Advancing Space Manufacturing

Recently, researchers at the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering developed a 3D printing system designed for use in microgravity, aiming to overcome challenges in manufacturing structures in space. Led by Dr. Gilles Bailet, the project has received funding from multiple sources and has been tested during ESA’s parabolic flight campaign, where it demonstrated reliable material flow using a granular feedstock instead of traditional filaments. Future plans include securing additional funding and conducting an in-space demonstration, with a focus on reducing dependence on Earth-based resupply and addressing concerns about space debris.

In March, the first-ever metal 3D printed part produced in space returned to Earth for testing as part of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) ‘Metal3D’ project focused on manufacturing in microgravity. Created aboard the International Space Station (ISS) using ESA’s Metal 3D Printer, the sample has landed at the agency’s European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in the Netherlands, where it will undergo testing.

