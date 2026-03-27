LEAP 71 and The Exploration Company Partner to Enhance Design Rocket Engines

LEAP 71, a Dubai-based computational engineering firm, and The Exploration Company (TEC), a European space venture, have formalized a five-year renewable partnership. Through this agreement, TEC gains licensing rights to LEAP 71’s Noyron RP platform to accelerate the design of its future rocket propulsion systems.

The company is also building a growing lineup of space hardware, including Nyx, a reusable orbital resupply capsule, and Typhoon, a high-thrust engine based on full-flow staged combustion architecture, with Noyron RP set to streamline propulsion component design across that portfolio.

“TEC was founded on agility, building and testing fast while staying rigorous on engineering validation. We have been working with LEAP 71 since 2023 and are now taking the next step. Under this agreement, we will use Noyron RP for propulsion component geometry generation as part of our internal computational engineering program. The goal is to broaden the design space we can explore and support faster iteration across successive test campaigns,” said Hélène Huby, Founder and CEO of TEC.

Nyx reusable orbital resupply capsule. Photo via Leap71.

The Technology Behind the Deal: What Noyron RP Actually Does

Noyron RP functions as a Large Computational Engineering Model, embedding physical laws, engineering principles, manufacturing constraints, and test-derived feedback into one unified design system. It translates high-level performance targets directly into production-ready component geometries, bypassing conventional manual design bottlenecks.

“Most space companies still rely on labor-intensive geometric design workflows. Noyron enables engineers to adopt a code-first, high-level approach. Over the past two years, we have validated Noyron RP by hot-firing different rocket engine architectures at a cadence of weeks,” said Josefine Lissner, Co-Founder and CEO of LEAP 71.

Rather than adopting Noyron RP as a standalone tool, TEC will fold it directly into its existing computational engineering infrastructure, with every resulting design subject to the company’s established verification and testing procedures.

LEAP 71’s Noyron Large Computational Engineering Model. Image via Aspire Space.

A New Race in Propulsion: Computation Over Convention

The LEAP 71–TEC agreement reflects a strategic shift unfolding across the space industry: the replacement of slow, labor-heavy propulsion development workflows with software-driven, computationally generated design approaches that compress months of iteration into weeks.

LEAP 71’s own output underscores the urgency behind TEC’s decision. Working with Shanghai-based HBD, the company produced the XRA-2E5, a 200 kN aerospike rocket engine printed as a single-piece Inconel 718 structure in a continuous 289-hour build using the Noyron computational model.

Elsewhere, the proof of concept for this approach is already accumulating. An earlier hot-fire test of an Aconity3D single-piece copper alloy aerospike engine, generated using LEAP 71’s AI-based design system, succeeded on the first attempt, offering concrete evidence that monolithic 3D printed rocket engines can withstand real combustion conditions.

Taken together, these efforts point toward a future where rocket engines are no longer designed component by component, but generated, and the LEAP 71–TEC partnership is a recognition that this shift is already underway.

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Featured image shows Nyx reusable orbital resupply capsule. Photo via Leap71.