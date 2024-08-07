Latest smartphone case design contest by Bambu Lab and Nothing

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

Bambu Lab and CMF by Nothing have launched a design contest focused on smartphone customization using 3D printing.

The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 Design Contest encourages 3D designers and tech enthusiasts to create unique designs for the CMF by Nothing Phone 1. Running from July 23 to August 14, this contest aims to explore novel applications of the phone’s modular features.

“Community is at the core of Nothing’s operations and long-term vision. We are constantly seeking to co-create with our members, so it felt natural to open up the CMF Phone 1 platform to the creative community on MakerWorld too. We are already seeing some inspiring and unexpected designs and I can’t wait to discover some of the talented 3D designers throughout the process,” Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder at Nothing.

One of the design submissions on MakerWorld. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Details of the contest

Hosted on MakerWorld, a 3D model platform, the contest invites users to share their designs. MakerWorld’s integration with the Bambu Handy App simplifies the 3D printing process, making it accessible for both experienced and novice designers.

The CMF by Nothing Phone 1 features replaceable back covers and attachable accessories, allowing for extensive personalization. To assist participants, a STEP file of the phone’s rear case and dimensions is available, aiding in the creation of precise, functional designs. From this contest, Bambu Labs has chosen some novel designs by BuildyBryce, emanuelebargione, JEP, and wuguigui.

The contest will award winners in three main categories: Best Functional, Best-Looking, and Most Unexpected, with additional awards for exceptional participants. All three main winners will receive a CMF by Nothing Phone 1 and a Bambu Lab A1 Mini Combo. Outstanding participants will be awarded a $50 Bambu Lab Gift Card.

A panel of judges, including 3D Printing Nerd, Unnecessary Inventions, and Akis Evangelidis, will evaluate the designs. Detailed rules and submission guidelines are available on the MakerWorld contest page. This contest provides a platform to explore new uses of 3D printing technology in enhancing smartphone customization, says Bambu Lab.

CMF Phone 1 and 3D printed covers. Photo via Bambu Lab.

3D printed smartphone accessories

Bambu Lab is the latest in a long list of companies that developed their unique smartphone accessories using 3D printing.

Back in 2014, Fairphone promoted sustainable manufacturing with its Fairphone Accessory Challenge. Partnering with 3D Hubs, Waag Society, and Schrijf-Schrijf, the company hosted a design contest for the best 3D printed accessory.

From the participants, three finalists received a master class in Amsterdam, with the winning design featured on Fairphone’s webshop. This initiative emphasized Fairphone’s commitment to conflict-free, recycled materials and decentralized production, engaging the community in creating sustainable smartphone accessories.

On a similar note, Ultimaker launched a contest inviting users to create and post accessories for the OnePlus One smartphone on Youmagine. According to the company, several downloadable items were uploaded to the network Within a week. Participants had the chance to win an Ultimaker 2 or a OnePlus One by designing an accessory. After the submission deadline, public voting selected twenty finalists, with judges from Ultimaker and OnePlus choosing the top three.

Elsewhere, accessories company Incase and 3D printer manufacturer Carbon announced a multi-year partnership to develop mobile device protectors with Carbon’s advanced 3D printing. This collaboration provided Incase with access to 20 Carbon M2 3D printers and exclusive rights to co-brand products.

Utilizing Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology, the protectors were to be mass-produced using innovative materials for superior impact protection. The partnership also aimed to streamline supply chains, minimize tooling and prototyping stages, and enable quick design adjustments and customization, advancing 3D printing in production.

Featured image shows CMF Phone 1 and 3D printed covers. Photo via Bambu Lab.