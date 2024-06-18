Latest research delivers stable ESD properties for safer electronics manufacturing

A new study demonstrating the electrostatic discharge properties for applications contains valuable insights for the high-tech semiconductor industry, and beyond.

Led by researchers Brian Martin, Vinoth Nathan, Enrique Tovar, and Daniel Rothfuss, PhD, the study is titled “Electrostatic Discharge Properties in Resin 3D Printing.” This research focuses on the need of circuit board manufacturers for cost-effective and rapid production of jigs and fixtures with Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) properties using 3D printing technology, specifically utilizing Loctite 3D IND3380 resin.

According to the researchers, the printed circuit boards (PCBs) manufacturing industry, valued at $75 billion globally, requires controlled environments to prevent ESD, otherwise damaging electronic components and cause product losses of 8-33%. ESD occurs from static electricity accumulation and can be mitigated using materials with ESD properties, which are neither fully conductive nor insulative but dissipate static charges safely.

According to DIN EN61340-2-3, materials with surface resistivity between 10⁴Ω and 10¹¹Ω have ESD properties. Traditional methods for creating ESD materials are costly and time-consuming, but additive manufacturing with materials like Loctite 3D IND3380 resin offers efficient, stable ESD properties.

As a result, the research team conducted four experiments to determine the viability of Loctite resin for electronics manufacturing.

Featured image shows 3D printed parts using Loctite 3D IND3380. Image via Henkel.