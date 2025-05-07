LaserTool Expands into Additive Manufacturing with SLM 500 to Address Steel Component Demand

LaserTool, a Scandinavian company specializing in laser hardening, is entering the additive manufacturing (AM) sector with the purchase of an SLM 500 metal 3D printer from metal 3D printer manufacturer Nikon SLM Solutions. The investment is intended to meet rising regional demand for high-strength steel components while also supporting the advancement of additive manufacturing capabilities in Northern Europe, particularly in applications requiring robust material performance.

Building on more than two decades of experience in laser hardening, LaserTool aims to leverage its expertise to manufacture large structural components, spare parts, tooling, and prototypes using high-strength steel powders provided by SSAB. To support this expansion, the company is increasing its production space by 400 square meters to house the new equipment and ramp up operations.

“We are proud to support LaserTool’s ambitious expansion into additive manufacturing,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions. “Our collaboration marks a significant milestone in accelerating AM adoption across the Nordic region.”

The SLM 500 3D printing system. Image via Nikon SLM Solutions.

Sustainability and AM Integration with the SLM 500 System

The SLM 500 system is designed for high-throughput manufacturing of complex metal parts and is suited to both prototyping and series production. LaserTool explained that its AM operations will be powered by renewable energy sources, in line with the company’s stated sustainability objectives. Installation and commissioning of the system are expected in the second quarter of 2025.

“With this investment, LaserTool will meet growing market demand and strengthen our competitive edge as a comprehensive manufacturing partner,” said Martin Nilsson, CEO of LaserTool. “Additive manufacturing opens new opportunities, enabling us to create components that were previously impossible with conventional methods, significantly reducing material waste, and improving our environmental footprint.”

Nikon SLM Solutions’ 3D printers at Lockheed Martin’s additive manufacturing facility. Photo via Lockheed Martin.

Nikon’s Partnerships in Additive Manufacturing

LaserTool’s investment reflects a wider trend among companies aiming to expand their capabilities in advanced manufacturing technologies. In March, Nikon Corporation was selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as a technology development partner under the FY2024 Space Strategy Fund (SSF). The collaboration focuses on additive manufacturing for lightweight, high-performance, and cost-efficient space transportation systems. Nikon will contribute through the use of its NXG XII 600 platform and domestic manufacturing infrastructure, with the goal of reducing production costs and lead times for large precision space components.

Separately, Veeco, a manufacturer in the semiconductor and compound semiconductor industries, has acquired the NXG XII 600 system as part of its strategy to integrate AM into its production processes. The system will be used to manufacture complex components such as gas delivery systems, manifolds, and heat exchangers. Veeco aims to improve precision and efficiency by using AM to produce designs that are difficult to achieve through conventional manufacturing.

In 2024, Nikon SLM Solutions extended its partnership with metal alloys specialist Howco Metals Management LLC to enhance 3D printing for aerospace. This renewed collaboration has seen Howco acquire two new SLM 280 PS 3D printers, bringing its total number of SLM systems to four. These newly adopted 3D printers form part of an exclusive initiative to develop and deploy process parameters for C-103 alloy, tailored to aerospace applications.

