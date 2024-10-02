Laser Lines Inspires UK Fashion Students with Cutting-Edge 3D Printing Technology

Laser Lines has launched a new initiative aimed to integrate 3D printing into fashion design education across the country. The company is conducting a roadshow and a series of university lectures to introduce students and educators to the capabilities of Stratasys Fashion 3D printing technology, particularly focusing on the Stratasys J850 FabriX 3D printer.

Martin Kirk, 3D printing product specialist at Laser Lines who is leading the campaign, emphasized, “At Laser Lines, we are passionate about the future of 3D printing and committed to exploring the potential of this exciting and dynamic technology in various industries. This year, our focus is the fashion industry. There are massive shifts in technology and what is possible with 3D printing on fabric which will have huge effects on the future of the fashion industry, helping fashion and textile designers to create innovative textiles and personalize the products and fabrics they design.”

3D printed elements applied to net fabric, highlighting the precision and design flexibility of 3D printing in fashion. Photo via Laser Lines.

The roadshow recently made a stop at the London College of Fashion, where Dr. Minigjing Lin, a Senior Lecturer, shared her insights on the transformative potential of the Stratasys J850 FabriX 3D printer for fashion and textile design. “The unique features of this commercial 3D printer, such as washability, softness, and wearability, distinguish it from other 3D printing technologies,” Dr. Lin remarked. She emphasized the importance of integrating 3D printing into fashion and textile curriculums, noting that while students in other design disciplines are familiar with 3D modeling tools, fashion and textile students often lack this exposure.

“For the past decade, I have been dedicated to educating fashion and textile professionals and students about 3D printing and 3D modeling techniques. We are already seeing innovative design results as these fashion and textile designers start to embrace 3D printing into their projects,” Dr. Lin added.

3D printed dress from Iris van Herpen’s 2018 collection, demonstrating the potential of 3D printing in high-end fashion. Photo via Stratasys

3D Printing’s Growing Role in Fashion

At Texprocess Frankfurt 2024, Stratasys demonstrated its 3DFashion technology, which enables direct application of 3D printed elements onto textiles, allowing the creation of complex designs and textures directly on fabric, opening the doors to new opportunities for customization and design innovation within the fashion industry. The technology was shown to adapt to various textile types, including those used in high-end fashion, enabling designers to push the boundaries of traditional garment production methods.

Additionally, Stratasys presented its direct-to-garment 3D printing technology at the event. This technology is designed to address sustainability concerns within the fashion industry by reducing material waste through precise, on-demand printing directly onto garments. This method contrasts with traditional textile manufacturing processes, which often involve significant waste during cutting and sewing. The direct-to-garment approach also supports more sustainable production models, such as local manufacturing and reduced transportation emissions, by enabling designers and brands to produce garments closer to the point of sale.

Fashion design 3D printed onto jeans Stratasys’ Direct-to-Garment technology. Photo via Stratasys

Future Prospects for 3D Printing in Fashion

“As awareness grows about the technology and its capacity, we believe more opportunities will open up,” said Kirk. The roadshow is set to continue, with sessions available at various educational institutions across the UK, including the AMRC and PrintCity in the North and the DMC in Silverstone in the South. These sessions are free to attend and provide a unique opportunity for students and educators to explore the future of fashion design through 3D printing.

