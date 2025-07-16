LANXESS Pigments Expand Design Possibilities in 3D Printed Concrete Architecture

At the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, the concrete sculpture Duality of Skin and Core showcases the creative use of colored iron oxide pigments in 3D printed architecture. Developed by Assistant Professor Cristina Nan and architect Mattia Zucco from Eindhoven University of Technology, in collaboration with German specialty chemicals company LANXESS and Dutch 3D printing firm Vertico, the work is featured in the Time. Space. Existence. exhibition. It explores how digital fabrication, modular design, and material coloration can push the boundaries of 3D concrete printing beyond its conventional gray palette.

Duality of Skin and Core. Photo via LANXESS.

Redefining the Column: Modularity and Sustainability

Duality of Skin and Core reimagines the classical architectural column with a slit in the outer layer that reveals a vibrant inner surface, giving the piece its name. It consists of 13 lightweight modules—nine cylindrical drums and four wing-shaped extensions—each weighing under 30 kilograms to facilitate handling, transport, and reuse.

This modular approach enables straightforward assembly and disassembly, supporting circular design principles. By extending the lifespan of components through reuse, the sculpture highlights how AM can contribute to more sustainable, resource-efficient construction.

Pigments in 3D concrete printing. Photo via LANXESS.

Evaluating Pigments in 3D Concrete Printing

In parallel, LANXESS is working with the Institute of Construction Materials at the Technical University of Dresden to assess the performance of its Bayferrox and Colortherm pigments under 3D printing conditions. Initial results indicate that the pigments provide consistent, high-quality coloration without negatively impacting the mechanical or physical properties of the concrete.

These findings support the broader application of color in 3D concrete printing, reinforcing its potential to merge structural integrity with expressive, architectural design.

Expanding the Capabilities of 3D Printed Concrete

Progress Group, a company specializing in mechanical engineering and precast concrete systems, introduced a new proprietary 3D printing process known as Selective Paste Intrusion (SPI). Designed for large-format concrete parts, the SPI system achieves a layer resolution of three millimeters and is currently in operation at the company’s facility in Brixen, South Tyrol. SPI enables targeted material deposition, reducing overall concrete usage by placing paste only where structurally necessary.

Elsewhere, researchers at the University of New Mexico (UNM) developed a self-reinforced, ultra-ductile cementitious material tailored for 3D printing. Addressing the brittleness of conventional concrete, the team, led by assistant professor Maryam Hojati, incorporated polymer fibers into the mix, enabling it to withstand tensile and bending forces without the need for steel reinforcement. The project aimed to overcome one of the key limitations in 3D printing concrete: the incompatibility of traditional rebar with extrusion-based processes.

