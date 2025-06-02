Kyiv National University Launches Concrete Project to Rebuild Ukraine Using 3D Printing and Recycled Materials

The Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUBA), has launched a two-year collaborative project to develop concrete mixtures using construction debris and other waste materials. These new concrete blends will be used in both traditional construction and advanced 3D printing technologies to accelerate the rebuilding of Ukraine’s damaged infrastructure. This initiative aims not only to support rapid and sustainable reconstruction but also to establish a scalable model for post-crisis infrastructure development worldwide.

Co-funded by the U.S. Office of Naval Research and the National Science Foundation (NSF), the project is part of the International Multilateral Partnership for Resilient Education and Science System in Ukraine (IMPRESS-U), led by the NSF’s Office of International Science and Engineering (OISE). The project unites academic and research expertise from Ukraine, the United States, and Poland, featuring collaboration with Stony Brook University (USA) and Jan and Jędrzej Śniadecki University of Technology and Life Sciences (Poland).

KNUBA’s project that seeks to create concrete mixtures using construction debris and other waste. Image via KNUBA.

Goals and Strategic Importance

Amid the urgent need to reconstruct buildings damaged or destroyed by ongoing conflict, the project titled “Development of New Approaches and Structural Materials for the Restoration of Damaged Infrastructure in Ukraine, Considering Environmental Sustainability” addresses the demand for construction methods that are fast, affordable, and resource-efficient.

The initiative focuses on creating concrete blends that incorporate recycled materials such as debris from destroyed buildings, as well as industrial and agricultural waste. These mixtures are designed for use in both 3D printed and conventional construction. Central to the project is the exploration of 3D concrete printing technology, which offers advantages over traditional techniques, including faster build times, reduced labor requirements, and lower consumption of materials and energy.

The ultimate goal is to develop a new generation of sustainable and cost-effective construction materials to be deployed in Ukraine, Poland, and the United States for civil and military infrastructure projects. Deliverables will include a proprietary concrete formula and associated technologies optimized for rapid deployment in crisis-affected environments.

Concrete made from a mixture of construction debris and other waste. Image via KNUBA.

3D Printing in Construction: Advancing Speed, Affordability, and Sustainability

In 2024, Sustainable Concrete Innovations (SCI), an Ohio-based construction firm, implemented 3D concrete printing technology for residential building projects. Leveraging advanced machinery supplied by Dutch company CyBe Construction, SCI set out to create homes that are faster to build, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable.

By integrating 3D printed wall elements into conventional construction workflows, SCI has achieved significant reductions in both labor and material costs. This method not only shortens project timelines but also drastically minimizes material waste, aligning with broader sustainability objectives by reducing the environmental impact of construction activities.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is collaborating with Italian 3D printing company WASP to promote sustainable building solutions in Colombia. For this initiative, UNDP acquired the Crane WASP printer—a 3D printer designed to operate in remote and difficult-to-access locations. Utilizing locally sourced materials such as soil and agricultural waste, this project exemplifies how 3D printing technology can adapt to local contexts to build resilient infrastructure.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows KNUBA’s project that seeks to create concrete mixtures using construction debris and other waste. Image via KNUBA.