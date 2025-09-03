Korean Researchers Develop Tactile Sensor with Auxetic Metamaterials

Researchers from Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Korea have developed a 3D printed tactile sensor using auxetic mechanical metamaterials (AMMs), offering high sensitivity, stability, and versatility for wearable devices, robotics, and healthcare monitoring. By leveraging the counterintuitive inward contraction of materials with a negative Poisson’s ratio, the platform promises to redefine real-time tracking of human movement, posture, and health.

Auxetic Metamaterials for Advanced Tactile Sensing

Tactile sensors convert external stimuli—such as pressure and force—into electrical signals, playing a crucial role in robotics, prosthetics, wearable technology, and healthcare. Mechanical metamaterials, particularly AMMs, enhance sensor performance through their unique negative Poisson’s ratio, which concentrates strain under compression. This behavior allows sensors to achieve higher sensitivity, reduced crosstalk between units, and greater operational stability, making them well-suited for integration into wearable electronics and robotic systems.

To overcome fabrication and integration challenges, the SEOULTECH team led by Master’s student Mingyu Kang and Associate Professor Soonjae Pyo developed a 3D AMM-based tactile sensing platform. The sensor features a cubic lattice with spherical voids and is produced using digital light processing (DLP) 3D printing. It operates in both capacitive and piezoresistive modes: capacitive sensing measures pressure through changes in electrode spacing and dielectric distribution, while piezoresistive sensing uses a carbon nanotube network that alters resistance under load.

The proposed metamaterial-based tactile sensing technology. Image via SEOULTECH.

Kang explains: “The unique negative Poisson’s ratio behavior utilized by our technology induces inward contraction under compression, concentrating strain in the sensing region and enhancing sensitivity. Beyond this fundamental mechanism, our auxetic design further strengthens sensor performance in three critical aspects: sensitivity enhancement through localized strain concentration, exceptional performance stability when embedded within confined structures, and crosstalk minimization between adjacent sensing units. Unlike conventional porous structures, this design minimizes lateral expansion, improving wearability and reducing interference when integrated into devices such as smart insoles or robotic grippers. Furthermore, the use of DLP-based 3D printing enables precise structural programming of sensor performance, allowing geometry-based customization without changing the base material.”

Applications and Future Potential

The researchers demonstrated two proof-of-concept applications: a tactile array for spatial pressure mapping and object classification, and a wearable insole system for gait monitoring and pronation analysis. Embedded in smart insoles, the sensors can detect underpronation and overpronation, providing real-time feedback on foot posture. They could also be integrated into robotic hands for object manipulation or wearable health monitoring systems that prioritize comfort and unobtrusive sensing.

Smart insole demonstration for gait monitoring and pronation analysis. a) Comparison of pressure response between conventional PPR and auxetic NPR structures. b) Stress–strain relationship of resistive tactile sensors based on AMM, BCC, and SC structures under freestanding and embedded conditions. c) Normalized current responses of each sensor at 10 and 20 kPa under freestanding and embedded conditions. d) Conceptual illustration of wearable insole system embedded with five AMM-based tactile sensors. e) Real-time sensor outputs during walking, underpronation, and overpronation, with corresponding foot posture images. Lateral sensors (3–5) respond more in underpronation, while medial sensors (1–3) are dominant in overpronation. Image via SEOULTECH.

Looking ahead, 3D printed auxetic tactile sensors could drive the next generation of wearable electronics, personalized prosthetics, and immersive haptic systems. Their adaptable structures and material independence allow for custom-fit, application-specific designs in medicine, robotics, and interactive technologies.

Global Momentum in Tactile Sensing

The work from Seoul adds to a growing wave of innovations in tactile sensing. Earlier this year, researchers from Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), developed a prosthetic hand designed to mimic the human touch. This development could improve prosthetic solutions for individuals with hand loss and refine how robotic arms interact with physical environments.

In Italy, researchers from Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, and the Sapienza University of Rome created the 3D printed skin which successfully mimicked the function of Ruffini receptors, a type of cell located on subcutaneous human skin tissue that detect stretching, vibrations, warmth, and pressure. Once attached to a robot and combined with a deep learning algorithm based on a multi-layered convolutional neural network (CNN), the skin can estimate the force and point at which the robot comes into contact with an object, potentially enabling safer human-robot cooperation in the future.

