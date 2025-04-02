Korean Army Validates Meltio Metal 3D Printing in First Asian Deployment

Meltio, the Spanish developer of wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions, has announced a key milestone in its expansion into the defense sector: the Republic of Korea Army has officially validated and deployed Meltio’s technology. This marks the first validation of Meltio’s technology by a military force in Asia, expanding Meltio’s global footprint across defense forces following earlier integrations by the U.S., French, and Spanish militaries.

In collaboration with Korean partner AM Solutions, Meltio’s system has been introduced by the Republic of Korea Marine Corps Logistics Group. The unit is now using its robot-based, mobile 3D metal printer to manufacture discontinued and hard-to-source components on demand.

Mobile metal 3D printing enters Korean defense

The Korean Marine Corps Logistics Group is the first military unit in the country to adopt a mobile robotic metal 3D printer. The unit is using a containerized Meltio system to support amphibious assault vehicles (KAAV), aiming to reduce downtime and logistical dependency on external supply chains.

Lieutenant Colonel Kim Seong-nam, commander of the unit’s maintenance battalion, emphasized the significance of this move in reducing costs and preventing delays: “We will maintain the best logistics support system to enable stable maintenance support.”

The 3D printer uses Meltio’s Laser Wire Directed Energy Deposition (LW-DED) process, melting wire feedstock using a laser to create fully dense metal parts layer by layer. The process enables flexible use of stainless steel, titanium, copper, Inconel, and other alloys, while reducing material waste compared to powder-based systems.

Laser Wire Directed Energy Deposition (LW-DED) setup inside a mobile manufacturing unit. Photo via Meltio

Strategic partnerships and global defense integration

Meltio’s Engine Integration Kit, used in this deployment, turns robotic arms into large-scale metal 3D printers. The system is compatible with ABB, Kuka, Fanuc, and Yaskawa, offering flexibility and scale for field or factory use.

“This entry into the defense sector is just the beginning,” said Daejung Kim, CEO of AM Solutions. “Through a continuous partnership with Meltio, we aim to lead Korea’s advanced industries in other sectors requiring additive manufacturing.”

Adam Hourigan, Meltio Sales Manager for APAC, added: “The defense sector is strategic for Meltio. Thanks to collaboration with key partners in Asia, we’re helping the Korean Army gain autonomy in creating and repairing critical parts reliably and sustainably.”

Laser Wire DED printhead. Photo via Meltio.

Global validation from sea to sky

This move follows Meltio’s validation by multiple global military forces. The company’s hybrid system was deployed on the USS Bataan, enabling onboard production of a replacement sprayer plate in five days, a process that would have otherwise taken weeks. This deployment earned Meltio the U.S. Department of Defense XTechInternational award, recognizing it as a strategic technology partner.

Elsewhere, the French Navy has used Meltio M450 systems aboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, while the Spanish Air Force and Army use Meltio printers for jet engine maintenance and vehicle spare parts manufacturing, respectively.



Meltio has continued to expand its portfolio of metal additive manufacturing solutions. In 2024, it launched the M600 metal 3D printer for industrial-scale production, and introduced Meltio Space robotic slicing software alongside the Meltio Robot Cell, a turnkey solution for metal part manufacturing using industrial arms.

In the U.S., Meltio partnered with Accufacture to release a large-scale DED 3D printer​. Most recently, the company surpassed 500 global printer sales and reported 50% year-over-year revenue growth, underscoring its ascent in the metal 3D printing market.

Watch the Korean integration in action below.

Featured image shows Korean Marine Corps technicians operating a robotic metal 3D printer for field maintenance. Image via the Republic of Korea Marine Corps / AM Solutions.