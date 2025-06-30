Koobz Secures $7.2 Million to Bring Scalable, Automated Footwear Manufacturing to the U.S.

Ventura-based footwear startup Koobz announced a $6 million funding round this week, bringing its total seed capital raised from $1.2 million last fall to $7.2 million. The round was led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Cake Ventures, V1.VC, Karman Ventures, Antler, Pathbreaker Ventures, and Anorak Ventures. The funds will be used to open a new factory and scale production over the coming years.

The funding comes as more U.S. companies look to reshore manufacturing due to ongoing tariff-related supply chain issues. Founder Kuba Graczyk said this shift helped accelerate Koobz’s expansion plans.

“Koobz’s ingenuity and capital efficiency drew us at Uncork to lead this seed round,” the venture capital firm’s founding partner, Jeff Clavier, said. “They’re delivering the right solution, at the right time, with the right cost structure for the U.S. footwear industry. We’re thrilled to support the buildout of this manufacturing capability right here in California.”

Koobz Factory. AI generated image via Koobz.

Scaling Production Through Automation and Advanced Technology

Graczyk believes that for the United States to compete effectively in the footwear market, it must develop scalable manufacturing that offsets higher labor costs through automation. “After a year of discussions with major footwear brands, I realized that what is truly needed is a fundamental reinvention of how we approach the assembly of shoes,” said Graczyk.

With this funding, Koobz plans to establish a 10,000-square-foot factory near its current location, transitioning from operations in Graczyk’s garage which housed 53 3D printers. The company aims to expand its printer fleet from 100 to 900 over the next two years, enabling an annual production capacity of 400,000 pairs of shoes. This facility will serve as the first phase toward a larger factory projected to house 4,000 to 5,000 printers, with output capacity between 2 and 4 million pairs annually.

Koobz shoe. Photo via Koobz

By the end of 2025, Koobz anticipates growing its team from 15 to 40 employees. “We will create about 40 engineering roles in Ventura, which we believe will have a huge impact on the community. We’re already in the process of relocating some of the best talents from all over the states to help us build it,” said Graczyk.

Industry Expertise and Market Demand Fuel Growth

Koobz has assembled a leadership team of industry experts, including former Nike footwear innovation program director Michael Hoffman as head of innovation and chief business development officer; technology specialist Tomasz Cieszyński as chief technology officer; and digital manufacturing and robotics executive John Dulchinos as chief operating officer.

Koobz’s vision of the factories of the future. Image via Koobz.

The team shares a conviction that “mass customization and personalization” will define the future of footwear. By manufacturing in California, Koobz reduces supply chain length, while its 3D printing process consolidates the 30-plus components typically used in shoe production down to one or two materials, streamlining the manufacturing workflow.

“This facility will be fully automated with almost zero direct labor involved in the process,” Graczyk said. “Our workflow will allow for on-demand manufacturing for the bigger brands and boutique brands, or even individuals like Instagram influencers or YouTubers.”

As a member of the U.S. Footwear Manufacturing Association (USFMA), Koobz has advocated for strengthening domestic production. Graczyk attributed recent business growth partly to supply chain disruptions resulting from tariffs. “‘Liberation Day’ happened, and I would say it was a pivotal moment in our philosophy, in accelerating us into making a decision on fundraising. Many good projects started in that week or two weeks. We’ve gained confidence in the fact that this is a scalable business, and we can create a massive dent in the universe and U.S. manufacturing.”

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear Technology

Among other players in the 3D printed footwear space is 3D printing startup Zellerfeld, which partnered with designer Sean Wotherspoon—known for his use of unconventional materials and commitment to sustainability— to launch the Sean Double U, a footwear collection that includes a sneaker and a mule. Both models are produced in a single piece using Zellerfeld’s additive manufacturing process, which eliminates the need for adhesives or stitching.

Elsewhere, Gucci, the Italian luxury brand known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, unveiled several Cub3d sneakers as part of its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) collection. The brand developed Demetra, a material made from at least 70% plant-based ingredients, including viscose, wood pulp, and bio-based polyurethane. The bi-material sole combines an EVA-filled interior for cushioning and a TPU exterior, featuring an Interlocking G pattern that creates a 3D effect.

