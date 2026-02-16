Kizuki’s Two-Story 3D Printed Home Passes Strict Earthquake-Resistance Tests in Japan

Japan has approved its first two-story 3D printed reinforced concrete home, marking a milestone in earthquake-resistant construction. Built by Japanese construction technology company Kizuki, the new residence demonstrates that 3D printed structures can meet the country’s strict seismic standards, offering a viable alternative to traditional timber framing in one of the world’s most earthquake-prone regions. The project also showcases the potential for automated construction to address labor shortages while maintaining safety and precision.

The 50-square-meter (537 sq.ft.) home spans two levels, with a 31 m² ground floor and a 19 m² upper floor. Inspired by natural cave formations, the design includes 3D printed arches, a continuous floor slab, and a roof slab, producing smooth, flowing curves inside and out. Several interior elements were also fabricated using 3D printing to extend the distinctive curved aesthetic throughout the living space.

Daytime exterior view of Japan’s first government approved two-story 3D printed. Photo via ONOCOM.

Advanced 3D Printing Techniques Enable Structural Innovation

Constructing such a complex design required a combination of on-site and off-site 3D printing. Key structural elements, like the longitudinally printed arches, were produced directly on-site to avoid moving large, fragile pieces. CNC-cut styrofoam supports allowed overhangs up to 90 degrees while maintaining an unobstructed printer path. While the building retains the layered texture characteristic of 3D printing, selected wall sections were polished for a refined, marble-like finish.

The project also tested COBOD’s printer under Japan’s extreme seasonal variations. Early components were printed in winter at temperatures below 10 °C (50 °F), requiring heated mixing water, while the main construction occurred in summer at 30–35 °C (86–95 °F), requiring precise process control to prevent accelerated material setting. The custom gantry system, capable of printing from 0.5 meters below ground up to seven meters high, enabled a four-person crew to complete construction efficiently.

Interior view of the master bedroom. Photo via ONOCOM.

Implications, Challenges, and Limits for Japan’s Construction Industry

Japan’s high seismic activity—more than 500,000 earthquakes each year—has driven some of the strictest building codes globally. Traditional residential construction relies heavily on timber, combining flexibility under tremors with durability, but it also demands highly skilled labor and significant time. An aging workforce and labor shortages increasingly strain these conventional methods.

By delivering a fully compliant, structurally robust 3D printed home, Kizuki has shown that automated construction can meet earthquake standards while reducing manual labor requirements. Rika Igarashi, CEO of Kizuki, said:“Based on the knowledge gained through our recent residential construction project, we plan to expand the application of 3D printing technology into civil structures, disaster-prevention and defense infrastructure, and post-disaster reconstruction. We are also developing a construction training program and a digital construction management system, aiming to establish a sustainable construction-industry model.”

Henrik Lund-Nielsen, Founder and General Manager of COBOD International, added: “Japan has some of the most demanding seismic requirements in the world. Seeing a government approved 2-story 3D printed reinforced concrete house completed here confirms that 3D construction printing is ready for projects that rely on structural precision and consistent quality, also in seismic areas. Kizuki’s project shows how our technology handles complex geometry, varying climate conditions, and strict regulatory standards.”

Cave-inspired architectural concept repeated throughout the building.Photo via ONOCOM.

Despite this success, several challenges remain. Scaling 3D printing for larger buildings or multi-unit developments still faces technical limits, including material consistency, printing speed, and structural certification for more complex forms. Seasonal temperature fluctuations require careful process control, and regulatory approval processes for innovative methods remain lengthy. Additionally, while the current project reduces labor needs, full automation of all construction steps—including plumbing, electrical, and finishing—has yet to be realized.

The Importance of Meeting Seismic and Disaster-Resilient Standards

3D printing is increasingly used in construction to create homes and infrastructure with complex shapes while reducing manual labor. In hazard-prone regions, however, buildings must meet strict earthquake- and disaster-resilient standards. Japan’s seismic codes, for example, set technical and regulatory requirements for approved construction methods and materials.

Similar pressures are driving innovation globally. The Indian Army recently introduced a two-story 3D printed dwelling unit engineered to withstand disasters, including earthquakes, showing that automated construction can meet demanding resilience requirements. In the UK, the University of Bristol conducted the first full-scale seismic test on a 3D printed concrete structure with the aim of confirming whether the printed elements can withstand forces similar to those of an earthquake. These examples highlight that while 3D printing is no longer experimental in construction, meeting new seismic and disaster-resilient standards requires careful design, process control, and testing to satisfy regulatory and safety constraints.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows Daytime exterior view of Japan’s first government approved two-story 3D printed. Photo via ONOCOM.