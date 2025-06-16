KITECH cuts titanium 3D printing time by 40% using refined SLM parameters

The Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) has developed a Selective Laser Melting (SLM) method for stacking layers of titanium at a faster speed. The method consists in melting layers of metal powder with a high power laser, permitting complete manipulation of the material into complex shapes for advanced component manufacturing.

The team is led by Kim Keon-hee, principal researcher of the Functional Material Components Group at KITECH, and Lee Ho-nyeon, principal researcher of the New Industrial Components Research Division. Together, they announced the development of a SLM process that more than doubles the titanium layering speed, reaching up to 37.966 cm³/h compared to the previous 18 cm³/h, while improving quality simultaneously.

Lightweight aircraft parts manufactured using SLM high-speed process technology. Image via Korea Institute of Industrial Technology.

Faster titanium layering

Titanium is widely used in industries such as aerospace and medical, and is characterized by its corrosion resistance and strength. This characteristic makes it slow to produce in an SLM process, and as the material thickens, it becomes harder to achieve the desired manufacturing properties.

To overcome this, the KITECH team developed optimized conditions for a faster titanium layering process using a single-laser heat source, without compromising the material’s required properties. They calculated the energy needed for melting and solidifying the powder and precisely measured the material’s energy absorption rate based on laser wavelength reflectivity.

The team built a process-condition database, optimizing parameters such as laser power, scanning speed, scan interval, and layer thickness to balance print speed and quality. As part of this, they developed a real-time defect control system capable of detecting and preventing key failure modes, including lack of fusion, keyhole, swell, and shrinkage, a critical feature for reliable high-speed printing.

To maintain mechanical integrity, the researchers used a martensitic cooling technique to control the titanium’s microstructure, improving strength without the need for post-processing. Instead of alloying, they also strengthened the material by controlling trace impurities like oxygen and iron during the melting phase.

With these enhancements, the production time for an adult-sized thoracic implant was reduced from five days to three. The resulting titanium prints achieved over 99.98% relative density and 670 MPa tensile strength, meeting medical-grade structural performance requirements.

Custom artificial chest bones manufactured using SLM rapid processing technology. Image via Korea Institute of Production Technology

Future outlook

Kim Keon-hee noted, “With this technology, we can shorten the period of manufacturing customized medical devices for patients, which will allow us to reduce the waiting time for surgery for patients in urgent need.” and added, In the future, we plan to conduct follow-up research to expand the technology to various metal materials such as aluminum, nickel, and iron-based alloys, and to expand it to cutting-edge parts fields such as aerospace, automobiles, and defense in addition to the medical field”

Optimizing metal 3D printing

Optimizing metal additive manufacturing has become a major focus for researchers and industry players seeking to improve process stability, material efficiency, and part performance. At the University of Toronto, scientists have developed a machine learning framework to fine-tune laser Directed Energy Deposition (L-DED) parameters, enabling accurate control over melt pool geometry and deposition quality.

In parallel, efforts to improve traditional casting processes are informing additive workflows, as seen in mathematical modeling of liquid metal behavior during solidification. On the industrial front, partnerships such as the one between Materialise and ArcelorMittal Powders are working to optimize Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) through tailored powder properties and build strategies.

Additionally, the Materials Processing Institute is developing AI-driven tools for sustainable material reuse, enhancing the environmental and economic efficiency of metal AM systems. These innovations form the backdrop for KITECH’s titanium SLM advancement, which combines precise parameter control with high-speed production.

Feature image shows Lightweight aircraft parts manufactured using SLM high-speed process technology. Image via Korea Institute of Industrial Technology.