Construction

Kind Designs raises $10M Pre-Series A at $70M valuation to scale 3D printed seawalls

Kind Designs Founder & CEO Anya Freeman with team members and investor Mark Cuban. Photo via Kind Designs.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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