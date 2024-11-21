KIMYA withdrawing from the 3D printing market

The high-performance polymer market and the applications enabled by materials such as PEKK and polycarbonate have been dealt a blow by the news that KIMYA is ceasing filament production.



According to sources familiar with the company, the company is withdrawing from the 3D printing market and will stop supplying high performance filament

KIMYA is the additive manufacturing materials subsidiary of the ARMOR Group and has been actively expanding its product offerings within the industry. Notably, companies including Stratasys, Ultimaker, and AON3D used KIMYA materials primarily because of the rigorous quality controls and reliability of the filament produced.



The company was also involved in producing high-performance materials for specialized industries. For instance, KIMYA developed a custom PEKK filament to 3D print spare parts for the railway sector, demonstrating its capability to meet stringent industry standards and deliver tailored solutions.



The driving factor behind the decision to follow companies such as BASF who saw Forward AM go it’s separate way, is believed to have been influenced by the relatively low installed base of 3D printers capable of running high-performance materials coupled with a slower progression of production applications.



The market segment of companies building 3D printers that can run more demanding polymers is increasing. However, some feel that a skills gap is preventing the wider use of these materials, particularly the combination of material science and engineering knowledge that can be required to work profitability with these higher-priced materials.



One solution to growing the market could be through improved software, such as the hybrid machine learning approach taken by AON3D’s Basis Software which lowers the skill level needed to operate the 3D printer, and aims to “fix mistakes is before you make them”.



No official statement has yet been released by KIMYA, we will update this article with additional details once they become available.

Featured image shows close up of Kimya’s PEKK filament next to 3D printed PEKK object. Photo via 3DGence.