Materials

Keystone’s KeySplint Hard Clear Becomes Second Validated Material on Axtra3D’s Lumia X1

Axtra3D and Keyprint expand the Axtra.Solutions portfolio with the addition of another biocompatible Dental Material now validated on the Lumia.X1. Image via Axtra3D.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
Lyten's 3D Graphene Filament Becomes Standard Material for Modovolo's BFP Platform
No Newer Articles