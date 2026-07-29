Keystone’s KeySplint Hard Clear Becomes Second Validated Material on Axtra3D’s Lumia X1

Axtra3D has validated KeySplint Hard Clear, a resin from dental partner Keystone Industries, for use on its Lumia X1 3D printer. The material becomes the second Keyprint resin validated for the platform, following KeyModel Ultra earlier in 2026, and adds a rigid, clear splint and retainer material to the growing Axtra.Solutions portfolio built around the Lumia X1.

“We are pleased to announce the successful validation of KeySplint Hard Clear. This achievement marks another important milestone in our trusted and productive collaboration, reinforcing our shared commitment to delivering innovative, high quality solutions,” says Miguel Perez, Senior VP of Sales at Keystone. “We are proud to provide our mutual customers with a validated solution that consistently delivers outstanding results.”

A Fit Built on Precision

That milestone rests on a material built for one of dentistry’s more demanding use cases. KeySplint Hard Clear is intended for post-trauma tooth immobilization and orthodontic retainers, applications that call for a material that holds its shape and finish under sustained daily wear. According to Keystone, the resin resists staining and abrasion and is engineered to be easy to clean, allowing devices to withstand chewing forces, bruxism, and repeated contact with saliva and beverages without degrading.

Delivering on that durability, Axtra3D says, is as much about the printer as the resin. The company positions the pairing as a matter of accuracy as much as material chemistry: the Lumia X1 uses its Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) process, which combines a laser and a 4K DLP projector in a single imaging pass, curing bulk volumes and fine surface detail simultaneously rather than sequentially.

“Our partnership with Keystone is designed to improve dental lab productivity across multiple applications,” said Rajeev Kulkarni, Chief Strategy Officer at Axtra3D. “Dental wearables need to have both durability and precise fit accuracy, and the combination of KeySplint Hard and the Lumia.X1 provides this. Not only does this combination create wear-ready parts with minimal postprocessing, but it also provides consistent, stable outcomes that allow for dental labs to reduce variability in results, leading to a more streamlined workflow.”

Axtra3D and Keyprint expand the Axtra.Solutions portfolio with the addition of another biocompatible Dental Material now validated on the Lumia.X1. Image via Axtra3D.

Availability, Next Milestones

KeySplint Hard Clear is available for purchase now through Axtra3D’s sales channels, with orders handled through [email protected]. The resin is also sold in a standard Light Violet shade, but Clear is currently the only color validated specifically for the Lumia X1.

Looking ahead, Axtra3D says the validation process is now underway for four additional Keyprint materials: KeyOrtho Model, KeyGuide, KeySplint Soft, and KeySplint Soft Clear, suggesting the current release is one step in a broader effort to bring Keystone’s full dental materials catalog onto the Lumia X1.

Validating the network, not just the printer

For Axtra3D, the KeySplint Hard Clear validation isn’t primarily a materials story, it’s a platform strategy. Rather than developing every resin in-house, the company is positioning the Lumia X1 as an open ecosystem, where third-party formulators like Keystone do the material R&D and Axtra3D certifies performance on its hardware. The payoff is a widening menu of validated, workflow-ready materials that locks users into the platform through breadth and reliability rather than proprietary consumables alone.

This mirrors a pattern already visible elsewhere on the Lumia X1: Axtra3D validated a new high-speed SLA resin from Protolabs for the same platform, aimed at applications spanning surgical guides, splints, diagnostic components, anatomical models, and dental parts, another case of the printer maker leaning on an outside material partner to extend the machine’s reach rather than building the resin itself.

Medical White. Photo via Protolabs.

Rival platforms also ran the same play. Nexa3D, no longer operating as an independent company and now acquired by Stratasys, took a near-identical route with the same partner. Nexa3D opened its NXE 400 printer to Keystone’s full KeyPrint line, including KeySplint Soft, betting on an established materials brand rather than developing dental resins in-house.

What Axtra3D is really selling with KeySplint Hard Clear isn’t a resin. It’s proof the network keeps growing and in dental AM, that growing list of validated partners is fast becoming the real product.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows Axtra3D and Keyprint expand the Axtra.Solutions portfolio with the addition of another biocompatible Dental Material now validated on the Lumia.X1. Image via Axtra3D.