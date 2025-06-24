Kentucky’s First 3D Printed Concrete Home to Be Revealed in Live Event

Somerset Community College (SCC), a Kentucky-based institution known for its applied engineering programs, will host a public demonstration of Floodbuster 1, the state’s first 3D printed concrete structure. The event will take place on Friday, June 27, at the KCTCS Additive Manufacturing Center in Somerset, with remarks beginning at 10:30 AM. Print operations will remain visible to attendees through 3 PM, and a livestream link will be provided in advance for remote audiences.

According to Concrete Additive Manufacturing: A Response to America’s Housing Crisis, a white paper authored by Eric Wooldridge and Eldon Whitis of SCC’s Additive Manufacturing Center, wood-framed homes in the U.S. often deteriorate within 50 to 60 years. These structures are susceptible to mold, pest infestation, and rot—conditions that lead to recurring repair expenses, displacement, and health risks. By comparison, concrete structures built in previous generations often lasted over a century with minimal maintenance.

The white paper estimates that affordable housing shortages cost the U.S. economy over $2 trillion annually. Between 1964 and 2009, these shortages imposed an average annual economic burden of $8,775 per worker. Floodbuster 1 is intended as a working demonstration of how alternative construction methods—specifically, large-format concrete 3D printing—can reduce long-term structural vulnerability while improving durability and cost-efficiency.

Students from Somerset Community College’s Heavy Equipment Operations Program conduct site excavation for Floodbuster 1. Photo via Progress Appalachia.

Structural Design Targets Disaster Resistance

The Floodbuster design, currently in the process of being trademarked, uses finite element analysis and artificial intelligence to identify and reinforce stress-critical areas of the structure. These engineered reinforcements are tailored to withstand forces associated with EF4 tornadoes and high-velocity flooding. Unlike many current 3D printed homes that favor curved walls for aesthetic appeal, SCC’s layout emphasizes geometric stability and practical load-resisting forms.

Eric Wooldridge, PE, RA, MsEng, Director of the KCTCS Additive Manufacturing Center, stated: “It is important to realize we are not talking about the distant or even the near future. We already have the [3D printing] technology right here and now to build a cost-effective structure, that compared to wood, might as well be virtually indestructible.”

Collaborative Construction and Technical Contributions

The project was developed in partnership with several local organizations and industry partners. RIC Robotics, a provider of robotic construction systems, is supplying and operating the 3D concrete printer for the structural build. Students from SCC’s Heavy Equipment Operations Program conducted foundation excavation with support from Brandeis Machinery and Boyd CAT, both of which provided equipment and logistics. IMI Concrete, a regional materials supplier, delivered the concrete mix used in the footer pour.

Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County, Kentucky contributed design-phase support by sharing reference home plans. The nonprofit will also furnish the printed home with appliances to simulate real-world occupancy once construction concludes. Additional site preparation and technical guidance were provided by OBH Renovations and Martin Contracting, Inc.

PROGRESS Appalachia, an economic development group, coordinated regional outreach and communications. Commenting on SCC’s role, PROGRESS Principal Jen Seifert, PhD, said: “The Floodbuster is a concrete example—literally—of Professor Wooldridge and SCC’s leadership in next-generation construction technology. We’re excited to support the SCC team as they continue turning their bold vision into practical solutions for families in Appalachia.”

Promotional graphic for Floodbuster 1 unveiling at Somerset Community College on June 27, 2025. Image via Progress Appalachia.

Permitting and Broader Applications

SCC developed a streamlined permitting methodology for concrete additive manufacturing that complies with the International Building Code, which underpins most local construction regulations across the United States. This framework enables the Floodbuster design to be legally constructed in existing code jurisdictions without requiring special exemptions.

While no formal publication timeline has been announced, the project is intended to serve as a scalable reference for future construction in disaster-prone and housing-insecure regions. The college’s faculty and engineers cite post-disaster recovery, affordable shelter, and infrastructure resilience as long-term goals tied to the broader adoption of this construction method.

