Kentstrapper launches Mille large-format FDM 3D printer with one cubic metre build volume

Italian 3D printer manufacturer Kentstrapper has launched the Mille, a large-format FDM system with a 1,000 × 1,000 × 1,000 mm build volume.

Previewed at Mecspe 2026 in Bologna, the machine is now commercially available from €40,000 plus VAT. Each unit is made to order at Kentstrapper’s facility in Florence. The company is targeting automotive, marine, aerospace, defence, heavy engineering and production-tooling applications. Kentstrapper designed the Mille to produce components that might otherwise require several printed sections to be assembled, as a way to reduce joints and assembly work.

Mille large-format FDM 3D printer. Image via Kentstrapper.

The Cartesian system has a steel frame and an actively heated enclosure capable of maintaining temperatures of up to 60°C. Its build plate reaches 120°C and is divided into six independently heated zones distributed across the one-square-metre surface.

Before printing, an integrated scanner maps the build area and applies automatic compensation. A slide-out bed allows users to remove the plate and attached component without working inside the machine. Kentstrapper supplies two flexible C70 spring-steel build sheets intended to simplify part removal.

Interchangeable extrusion and material support

Mille uses Kentstrapper’s high-flow Mantis extruder, with interchangeable nozzles ranging from 0.4 to 1.4 mm. Supported layer heights extend from 0.1 to 1.2 mm, allowing users to select between finer surface detail and higher material-deposition rates for larger parts.

The company’s Magnetic Extrusion System enables operators to change the toolhead in under 30 seconds without tools. Mille also includes two extruders and a continuity mode for long or unattended jobs.

When the first extruder runs out of material or detects a filament-feed problem, the second extruder can continue the print when loaded with the same material. This feature is intended to reduce delays caused by spool changes or feed interruptions.

Supported materials include PLA, PETG, ASA, ABS and TPU. The company also lists ASA-CF, glass- and carbon-fibre-reinforced nylon, PPS-CF, ESD-safe materials and materials certified to UL 94 V-0.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB. The machine runs custom Klipper firmware and uses a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen. Automatic power-loss recovery is available for print jobs lasting up to 72 hours.

Remote monitoring through the KS Ai System

Kentstrapper has integrated the Mille with its KS Ai System for remote monitoring, technical support and fleet management.

The printer connects to Cloudflare servers through an outbound encrypted tunnel. Remote write commands require user authentication and two-step confirmation, while system activity is recorded in an audit log.

A dedicated Telegram bot provides print-progress and completion notifications, including images from the machine’s camera. Operators can also request information such as the printer’s current status, temperatures, filament condition, print history and firmware version. Kentstrapper distributes over-the-air software updates through the same interface.

The system also includes Clara, an AI-based support assistant trained on a knowledge base assembled from technical-support tickets previously handled by Kentstrapper. The company says Clara can identify known problems, explain them to users and guide troubleshooting with support from its technicians.

Alongside direct user support, the monitoring platform scans connected printer fleets for offline systems, print-blocking errors and anomalous behaviour. Kentstrapper says this may allow its support team to detect problems before they are reported by the customer.

As an application example, the company used the Mille to print an electric-vehicle battery enclosure measuring more than 700 mm in length. Produced in ASA, the enclosure was printed as one component rather than assembled from several sections.

Positioning Mille in large-format polymer extrusion

Kentstrapper is entering an established market for metre-scale filament extrusion. BigRep’s ONE.5 offers a near-identical 1,005 × 1,005 × 1,005 mm build volume, dual extruders, interchangeable nozzles and an open material system.

The value of producing large polymer parts without assembly is already visible in robotic large-format additive manufacturing. Caracol used its Heron platform to manufacture 4.2-metre air-intake grilles for Pershing’s GTX116 yacht from glass-fibre-reinforced ASA.

Caracol’s pellet-fed robotic process operates at a larger scale and is not a direct comparison with Mille’s enclosed filament system. However, the project illustrates the production rationale behind Kentstrapper’s focus: reducing molds, assembly stages and interfaces by manufacturing larger components as single parts.

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Feature image shows the Mille large-format FDM 3D printer. Image via Kentstrapper.