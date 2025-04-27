KAV Rhoan: A New Era in 3D Printed Aero Cycling Helmets

KAV Helmets, a U.S.-based company specializing in custom-fit, 3D printed bicycle helmets, has unveiled the Rhoan, an aerodynamic road helmet designed to deliver optimal performance without sacrificing ventilation, comfort, or protection.. The helmet aims to eliminate the traditional compromises between speed and heat management that cyclists often face.

Custom fit meets advanced comfort

Continuing its mission to personalize protection, KAV utilizes 3D printing and powder bed fusion technology to create helmets tailored precisely to each rider’s head shape. The Rhoan introduces a removable, 3D printed retention system that allows micro-adjustments for headwear changes, ensuring consistent fit and comfort across riding conditions.



At the core of the helmet’s comfort is KAV’s Air Fit Suspension System, a network of thin, 3D printed webbing that evenly distributes pressure while maximizing airflow. This structure addresses common ventilation challenges, especially for riders with thicker hair, by maintaining clear internal air channels.

Aerodynamics without compromise



Traditional aero helmets often reduce airflow to gain drag advantages, raising core body temperature and diminishing performance. Research shows that every 1°C increase in core temperature may reduce performance by up to 1.5%. KAV’s Rhoan counters this issue by blending aerodynamic efficiency with thermal control.

The helmet matches the drag coefficients (CDA) of leading models, within 0.001, equivalent to about 1 watt at 40 km/h, while surpassing them in ventilation and cooling. Key to this is KAV’s PolyCarbon Composite, a proprietary material that dissipates heat 8x more effectively and cools twice as fast as traditional EPS foam. Paired with the Hex Honeycomb Structure 2, this internal scaffold enhances impact absorption and channels heat away from the rider’s head.

KAV Rhoan´s Air Fit Suspension System. Image via KAV Helmets.

Availability and custom fit

The Rhoan is available directly from KAV Helmets’ website and can be customized using the company’s iPhone scanning app or a traditional fit kit. Each helmet is 3D printed in the U.S. and ships within approximately two weeks. The helmet is priced at $300, includes a five year warranty, and comes with a free crash replacement policy.

KAV Rhoan 3D printed aero cycling helmet bottom view. Image via KAV Helmets.

How 3D printing is redefining sports helmets and athlete’s performance

The launch of the Rhoan exemplifies the growing role of additive manufacturing in performance gear. KAV’s earlier Portola helmet, developed in partnership with Jabil Inc., used a carbon-fiber nylon composite to offer custom fit and elevated safety standards. This reflects a broader shift toward athlete-specific equipment, made possible by 3D printing.

Similarly, Bauer Hockey has partnered with EOS to produce personalized 3D printed helmet inserts for ice hockey players. By employing EOS’s Digital Foam technology and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Bauer can create lightweight, breathable helmet liners customized to each player’s head shape, enhancing both safety and comfort.



In elite cycling, Renishaw’s metal 3D printing technology supported Team GB at the 2024 Olympics, manufacturing over 1,000 parts for aerodynamic bikes that helped earn eight track medals. These advancements underscore a significant shift in sports equipment manufacturing, where 3D printing facilitates rapid prototyping, customization, and performance optimization.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.Featured image shows the KAV Rhoan 3D printed aero cycling helmet. Image via KAV Helmets.