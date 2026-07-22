Kare 3D Launches Kare S1 on Kickstarter: Technical Specifications

Istanbul-based startup Kare 3D has opened a Kickstarter campaign for the Kare S1, a desktop 3D printer the company says can process both metal and plastic filaments. The campaign is seeking £52,275 and has raised £16,082 from six backers so far, with the funding deadline set for August 27, 2026. The project is structured as all-or-nothing, meaning Kare 3D receives the money only if the goal is met.

Kare 3D was founded by Ümit Coşkun, an electrical and electronics engineering graduate whose interest in 3D printing began in high school and developed through experimentation in his father’s workshop. The company has completed its prototype phase and moved into testing, and plans to use the campaign proceeds to begin production and distribution.

Process Diagram Kare S1 3D Printer. Image via Kare 3D.

Metal and Plastic in One System

Kare 3D says the S1 handles both metal and plastic filaments through the same hardware, with the S1 Plus offering an extended build height for larger prints. For metal printing, the company offers an optional Kare Metal Set, which includes a sintering furnace and a washing unit to process printed metal parts after the print job is complete.

The S1 is designed to work with Kare 3D’s own Kare Slicer software as well as third-party options including Cura, Simplify3D, and Repetier-Host, giving backers flexibility in how they prepare print files.

Reward Tiers and Use of Funds

Backer tiers range from £1 contributions to an £8,000 “Kare S1 Printing Kit,” which includes the furnace, washing unit, and a spool of 316L stainless steel filament, though the printer itself is not included in that tier. Kare 3D has broken down its budget allocation as 51 percent toward general and miscellaneous costs, 22 percent toward manufacturing, 18 percent toward taxes and fees, and 9 percent toward compliance, and states this breakdown is an estimate that may be subject to change.

Technical Specifications

Print head temperature Up to 550°C Bed temperature Up to 150°C Print speed Up to 500 mm/s Build volume (S1) 200 x 200 x 200 mm Build volume (S1 Plus) 200 x 200 x 480 mm Resolution 10 microns Interface 4.3-inch touchscreen Connectivity USB, SD card, Wi-Fi Extruder Direct drive or Orbiter Frame Aluminum Power 110V / 220V

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Featured image shows Kare S1 3D Printer. Image via Kickstarter.