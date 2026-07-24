Kalogon launches Verro, a 3D printed custom wheelchair cushion

Florida-based medical seating company Kalogon has launched Verro, a Medicare-coded custom wheelchair cushion line for people with significant postural support needs, including windswept posture, pelvic obliquity, or asymmetry.

The line addresses a gap seating specialists have identified: while multi-density and contoured cushions exist, they lack the precise, body-conforming fit needed by wheelchair users with the most complex postural needs. Verro is available in two models: Verro Lattice, built from a 3D printed variable-density lattice, and Verro Foam, a dual-density foam construction.

Variable-density lattice technology

The core of Verro Lattice is a patent-pending 3D printed elastomer construction that varies firmness across the surface of the cushion, providing more support in areas where the body needs to be held in position and more give where pressure needs to be relieved.

Kalogon founder and CEO Tim Balz said: “We kept hearing from clinicians that their most complex patients were falling through the cracks, so we developed a technology that lets us 3D print the cushion with precise, localized control over where the body gets support and where it gets relief.”

The lattice structure allows air to move through the cushion for temperature and moisture management, and brings the cushion’s weight down by up to two pounds compared to average cushions. The material is hydrophobic, letting liquids pass through instead of pooling, and the cushion can be washed on the top rack of a dishwasher. It ships with a vapor-permeable outer cover, with an incontinence liner available as an add-on.

Verro Foam pairs a custom-cut dense foam base with a soft foam topper. The base can be adjusted after delivery, giving seating specialists room to respond if a user’s needs change over time. An incontinence liner is included with this model.

Verro Lattice features a 3D printed elastomer structure with variable firmness across the cushion surface. Photo via Kalogon.

Ordering process

Every Verro cushion is built from a capture of the user’s body, ordered through Launch Pad, Kalogon’s real-time configurator. Clinicians can choose between a 3D scan taken from a physical mold of the user in their seated position, or measurements entered directly into Launch Pad. Kalogon said it ships orders within 14 days of receiving them, regardless of which method is used.

Kelly Waugh, an advisor to Kalogon, said, “Every client is different, and seating specialists need options that reflect that. That flexibility will allow Kalogon to serve a much wider population of people with complex seating needs than before.”

Verro carries the E2609 Medicare code. All cushions are manufactured at Kalogon’s facility in Melbourne, Florida. Kalogon, founded in 2019, previously focused on smart pressure relief cushions with sensors and adaptive surfaces before expanding into custom 3D printed seating with Verro.

Mechanical customization through lattice design

Verro applies a design strategy that is becoming more common in lattice engineering: varying the internal structure to create different mechanical responses within a single printed part.

Mahdi Naïm Studio‘s AERIS bicycle saddle, for instance, uses three lattice-density zones to balance support and pressure relief for cyclists. Osprey Packs has patented a similar approach for a 3D printed lumbar pad, adjusting cell alignment, layer count, and material density by zone to vary stiffness across a single backpack component. Kalogon applies the same engineering principle to a different challenge, using localized stiffness to accommodate complex wheelchair seating needs.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows Kalogon Launches Verro. Photo via Kalogon.