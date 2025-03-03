K-Tig to acquire award-winning firm Metal Powder Works and raise upto $10m in IPO

Australian rapid welding technology company K-Tig is acquiring award winning U.S.-based metal powder production firm Metal Powder Works (MPW).

According to aumanufacturing, the deal comes as the Australian company works through voluntary administration and restructures its operations.

At the heart of this deal is MPW’s patented DirectPowder Process, a method that converts premium bar stock into metal powder with a 95% yield, significantly higher than the 20 to 30% efficiency rates of conventional methods. Alongside cost advantages, the process reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional powder production techniques.

As this acquisition alters K-Tig’s business scope, shareholder approval is required under ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2. The company must also comply with ASX Listing Chapters 1 and Chapter 2 before the transaction can proceed.

To fund the transition, K-Tig is looking to raise between $7 million and $10 million through a public offering. The company has made it clear that this offering will not be underwritten.

Metal Powder Works’ aluminium powder. Image via MPW/LinkedIN.

Why choose Metal Powder Works?

MPW’s DirectPowder Process relies on a computer-controlled mechanical system, ensuring consistent particle production from batch to batch.

By rotating a round bar of feedstock at a controlled speed, metal or polymer particles can be produced with precise size and shape specifications. This precision allows for tailored powder production suited for applications in sintering, deformation, melting, energetics, chemical synthesis, and conductive pastes.

With a strong foothold in the U.S. naval defense sector, this technology is already playing a key role in copper, nickel, aluminum, and bronze alloy production. While K-Tig is shifting focus toward additive manufacturing, the company has assured stakeholders that its Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)-derived welding technology will remain in operation, working alongside MPW’s powder production.

Bringing a fresh approach to powder manufacturing, MPW’s process has secured four U.S. patents and supports the production of 16 commercially available materials. These include high-strength aluminum, Al-Sc, CuNi 7030, nickel aluminum bronzes, coppers, zirconium, and titanium, with more in development.

As per the news report, MPW’s work with the U.S. nuclear and defense industries has led to the creation of zirconium powder, while a strategic partnership is supporting titanium powder production. Moreover, plans are in place to expand CP-Ti production to 2,000 kg in 2025.

Metal powder production advances

K-Tig’s acquisition aligns with a broader push in metal powder manufacturing to scale production and advance technology.

Recently, Metalysis stepped up its research efforts with the addition of three Gen 1 units at its Discovery Centre in Rotherham, increasing its first-stage material development capacity by a third. These units are a key part of the Fray, Farthing, and Chen (FFC) Cambridge electrolysis method, which enhances metal oxides into 3D printable metal powders.

With demand surging from industries like hypersonics, defense, clean energy, and space, the expansion comes at a crucial time, especially for the development of high-entropy alloys (HEAs), known for their strength, durability, and resistance to extreme conditions. To keep up with evolving industry needs, Metalysis also acquired a 40kW Tekna spheroidiser, allowing for the production of spherical powders tailored for specialized applications.

Titanium parts and powder produced by Metalysis. Photo via Metalysis

Few months ago, Luxembourg-based 3D printable metal powders supplier AM 4 AM secured €1.3 million in seed funding to expand production facilities, boost manufacturing capacity, and develop new materials. Led by Luxembourg Space Sector Development and EIT Raw Materials, the investment will also help the company enter new markets and refine its cold plasma technology for sustainable, high-performance alloys.

With demand rising for high-performance metal powders, AM 4 AM aims to scale its operations internationally and strengthen its role in space, aeronautical, and automotive applications. To support growth, AM 4 AM planned to scale operations internationally and install a powder development platform late in 2024, enhancing its ability to innovate and meet industry needs.

