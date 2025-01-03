July 2024 3D Printing Industry Review: Key Updates and Breakthroughs

This month was dominated by AM developments in aerospace, defense, sustainability, and new 3D printers.

From the novel insights shared at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense (AMAA) conference to significant shifts in the financial and operational landscapes of major 3D printing companies, July 2024 was a month of innovation and resilience in the AM industry.

Key developments included the deployment of advanced 3D printing technologies in mission-critical scenarios, such as the U.S. Navy’s use of AM systems during RIMPAC 2024, and sustainability efforts from global brands like McDonald’s. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Nano Dimension, Desktop Metal, and Stratasys also picked up pace, signaling the evolving strategies shaping the AM market.

Read on for key highlights in July 2024 from our Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense event, McDonald’s, Nano Dimension, U.S. Navy, and more.

Experts highlight challenges in aerospace and defense additive manufacturing

This month’s highlight was the Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense (AMAA). Held on July 16, the event provided a platform to explore the transformative applications of 3D printing in aerospace, space, and defense industries.

The online conference brought together experts from organizations like NASA, Siemens, Stratasys, Materialise, and Nikon SLM Solutions to discuss topics such as additive friction stir deposition, satellite communications, and sustainable manufacturing.

Key panels and presentations highlighted advancements in global standards, defense maintenance, and supply chain resilience, as attendees explored 3D printing’s growing influence in specialized industries.

Ahead of the event, 3D Printing Industry interviewed experts to gain insights on AM developments in aerospace and defense, including the technology’s use in SATCOM antennas, and new rocket technology, among others.

SWISSto12’s RF Feed Chains. Image via SWISSto12.

One of the insights featured panel experts from the earlier 2024 AMUG Conference highlighting critical AM challenges in the aerospace sector as we continued to publish articles from March’s event, linked to the month’s theme of Aerospace, Space and Defense.

This panel featured industry experts namely Dan Braley (Boeing Global Services), Laura Macht (U.S. Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center), Carl Dekker (Met-L-Flo), Paul Bates (ASTM International), and Scott Rose (Boeing Research and Technology).

The experts identified how geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic have extended material lead times, diminishing AM’s speed advantage and increasing supply chain challenges. Additionally, maintaining decades-old military equipment was highlighted as a major obstacle, particularly when reproducing parts from non-digital designs with no current suppliers.

Proposed solutions focused on collaboration and standardization. Industry-wide efforts to address material shortages were emphasized by Dekker, meanwhile Bates called for streamlined qualification processes and better-aligned standards to accelerate AM adoption. Regulatory hurdles, such as navigating outdated aviation specifications and rising compliance costs, were also cited as barriers requiring coordinated action.

Concluding the discussion, the panel explored intellectual property (IP) challenges, with Macht acknowledging IP’s role as a double-edged sword. Moreover, Dekker outlined the legal intricacies, and Bates closed with a call for collaboration to unlock AM’s transformative potential.

Additionally, an exclusive interview with Ashok Varma, Senior Advisor for Metal AM at India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), revealed India’s progress and challenges in AM adoption in the defense sector.

Despite a $74 billion defense budget, only $5 million is allocated annually to AM, far below the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) $500 million. As a result, Varma stressed the need for a fully funded AM strategy to boost global competitiveness.

In addition, he emphasized AM’s potential to cut supply chain lead times by 80%, halve costs for critical components, and accelerate repairs and design innovation while reducing import reliance. However, patent protection gaps and bureaucratic inertia persist as barriers.

Varma advocated for privatizing AM within the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) to improve procurement and transparency, alongside public-private partnerships and global collaborations. He called for $100-$200 million in annual investments to advance indigenous manufacturing and meet global benchmarks.

Taken together, these insights highlighted an industry at a critical juncture. While AM holds the promise to revolutionize aerospace, space, and defense sectors, its full realization would require overcoming systemic and strategic barriers.

A large propellant tank assembly. Photo via Ashok Varma.

3D printing companies face insolvency

July 2024 month saw some companies struggle, with 3D printing service provider Shapeways filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy following prolonged financial struggles and an inability to secure additional liquidity or strategic resolutions, but this was not to be the end of the story.

Despite efforts to cut costs, auction assets, and explore rescue options including a $5 million bid being rejected, the company faced operational challenges post-SPAC merger. Initial growth projections of $250 million in 2024 revenues sharply contrasted with the revised estimate of $34.3 million to $35 million for FY 2023, alongside a Q3 2023 net loss of $19.4 million.

Following its bankruptcy, Shapeways was re-launched in Europe later in the year through an asset acquisition by members of the founding team, charting a new course for its own acquisition path late in December 2024.

Another company that faced financial challenges was Forward AM Technologies, formerly BASF’s additive manufacturing division, which transitioned into an independent entity through a management buyout led by CEO Martin Back.

Supported by BASF, this move retained the company’s intellectual property, supply chain, and advanced 3D printing technologies while securing employee roles. Despite achieving consistent 30% annual growth since 2022, innovations like the Ultrafuse 17-4 PH metal filament and collaborations on 3D printed lattice structures, Forward AM filed for insolvency in Germany due to financial instability. This move was understood to be strategic and to allow restructuring with a view to continuing the business.

Despite several high profile challenges, many other companies continue to thrive. Although these events made headlines and for dramatic social media posts, broader and more measured indicators suggest a better picture.

Advanced 3D printers reshape the industry

In July 2024, new 3D printers also dominated the headlines. 3D Printing Industry’s engineering team reviewed Bambu Lab X1E, a desktop 3D printer that gained attention for its high-speed printing capabilities, versatile material compatibility, and superior build quality, making it a strong contender in the market.

Equipped with features such as a 320°C hotend, an actively heated build chamber, and micro-lidar AI for failure detection, this 3D printer consistently delivers precise and reliable results. Its exceptional 95.85/100 benchmarking score underscored its ability to produce high-quality parts for the automotive and biomedical sectors.

The Bambu Lab X1E 3D printer. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

In other news, metal AM company Rosotics unveiled the Halo “supercreator,” a large-format metal 3D printer designed for aerospace, naval, and defense applications, employing a novel multi-phase electromagnetic process instead of conventional lasers.

Priced at $950,000, the Halo features three Mjolnir electromagnetic printheads for high-speed, precise material fusion and integrated post-processing within a 6-meter build envelope. It supports aerospace-grade metals like aluminum and titanium, offering reduced infrastructure needs, enhanced safety, and a smaller carbon footprint than WAAM 3D printing.

Alongside this announcement, Rosotics also partnered with Siemens to create a next-generation, super-heavyweight manufacturing platform for naval applications. Leveraging Siemens’ Sinumerik One digital twin technology, the collaboration aims to automate and scale production processes for complex, large-scale structures.

M&A activities resurface

The M&A saga continued this month with Nano Dimension announcing plans to acquire Desktop Metal in an all-cash transaction valued at $183 million, or $5.50 per share. The deal was anticipated to close in Q4 2024, but things didn’t go as planned.

Nano’s bid for Desktop Metal was part of a broader M&A spree aimed at positioning the Israeli firm as a leader in the AM sector. This spree began in July 2022, when Nano Dimension acquired a 12.12% stake in Stratasys, followed by multiple bids to acquire Stratasys, all of which were ultimately unsuccessful.

However, the substantial cash reserves that fueled Nano Dimension’s M&A activities attracted scrutiny from the company’s largest shareholder Murchinson. The activist shareholder claimed that poor capital allocation and acquisitions under CEO Yoav Stern were eroding shareholder value. Consequently, Murchinson’s campaign to overhaul Nano’s Board of Directors heightened tensions, advocating for governance improvements and a shift in strategic direction.

Nano Dimension offices in Munich. Photo by Michael Petch.

Nano’s new offer for Desktop Metal, highlighted during the company’s July 2024 investor call, revived interest in Desktop Metal’s trajectory, especially following its attempted merger with Stratasys in 2023, which failed with 78.6% of shareholders voting against the proposal.

In contrast, Nano Dimension’s offer gained board approval from both companies. The firms expected the new transaction to result in a post-merger cash position of up to $680 million, enabling future growth initiatives.

Despite this progress, shareholder concerns quickly emerged. Certain Desktop Metal investors voiced unease over the agreement’s terms, particularly given Desktop Metal’s significant valuation decline over recent years.

Having previously traded above $20 per share, Desktop Metal’s stock fell to record lows, hovering just above $4.30 per share by mid-2024. This steep decline raised doubts about the fairness of the acquisition price and the risks of consolidation in the AM industry.

Nevertheless, the merger plan faced an unexpected twist, leaving questions about its long-term viability.

U.S. Navy leverages 3D printing for rapid part production at RIMPAC 2024

During the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise in Hawaii, the U.S. Navy deployed advanced 3D printing systems to address supply chain challenges and enhance operational readiness.

The XSPEE3D cold spray 3D printer from Australian manufacturer SPEE3D and Snowbird Technologies SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system enabled rapid production of essential metal components, reducing lead times from days to mere hours.

Including capabilities such as onsite fabrication and hybrid manufacturing aboard ships, these systems offered a practical solution to delays of up to 200 days in conventional supply chains. Overseen by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, the initiative demonstrated the potential of 3D printing to improve self-sufficiency in maritime and aviation operations, transforming logistics in critical scenarios.

At the Marine Corps Base in Hawaii, FLEETWERX contractor Patrick Tucker noted, “I don’t think there’s been something like this done yet” within the U.S. DoD.

The USS Somerset. Photo via the US Navy.

McDonald’s goes green with 3D printing

With a focus on sustainability, fast food giant McDonald’s partnered with Philips MyCreation to introduce custom 3D printed light fixtures across its 38,000 global locations.

These unique pendant lights feature embossed designs crafted from at least 55% recycled or bio-circular plastics, aligning with McDonald’s sustainability goals, including a 60% carbon footprint reduction by 2030.

After initially facing mold production challenges, McDonald’s discovered Philips MyCreation’s capabilities and validated their designs through two rounds of 3D printed samples within three months. Local production of the fixtures minimizes transport emissions and waste, while on-demand manufacturing eliminates the need for large inventories.

This partnership scaled globally, bringing eco-friendly lighting solutions to over 100 countries, including Argentina, Japan, Alaska, and Australia, as part of McDonald’s efforts to modernize its restaurants worldwide.

