JuggerBot 3D Partners with ORNL and MSU for AFRL Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Project

JuggerBot 3D LLC, a specialist in large-format additive manufacturing systems, has announced its collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Mississippi State University’s Advanced Composites Institute (MSU ACI) as part of a $4 million hybrid additive manufacturing project funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This congressional award, announced in February 2024 and funded by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Manufacturing Technology (OSD(R&E)), is aimed at advancing large-scale hybrid AM to enable the production of faster, less expensive tooling critical for the Defense and Aerospace industries.

The new project involves the development of a system integrating two-part resin and pellet-fed material extrusion technologies to process performance-grade thermoplastic polymers and advanced thermoset resin inks, including epoxies and vinyl esters. The system, designed to reach build volumes of 360 ft³, will demonstrate critical process controls synonymous with JuggerBot 3D’s additive technologies. Set to be completed by December 2025, it will proceed through several development phases, including system development, comprehensive modeling, and advanced tool path development.

JuggerBot 3D’s Tradesman Series P3-44 system, utilized for large-scale hybrid additive manufacturing, integrates advanced thermoset and thermoplastic materials. Photo via JuggerBot 3D.

Strategic Partnership for Advanced Additive Manufacturing

ORNL will apply its expertise in Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) and Direct Ink Writing (DIW) to enhance tool path generation software, enabling the simultaneous processing of thermoplastics and thermosets. This collaboration builds on previous successful initiatives, including work on the Bead Characterization System (BCS) and JuggerBot 3D’s Material Card development. MSU ACI will lead system-level validation, conducting rigorous material testing to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of the developed process parameters for both thermoplastic and thermoset materials.

Hunter Watts, Research Engineer at MSU ACI, emphasized the project’s transformative potential: “Transitioning from a mold that takes 12-18 months and a six-figure investment to produce, to one that takes only a few weeks at a fraction of the cost, is a significant enabler across the U.S.” Watts also praised the collaborative nature of the project, stating, “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with JuggerBot 3D and everyone involved to accelerate not only this technology but also the adoption of this groundbreaking manufacturing process.”

Members of the project team from JuggerBot 3D and MSU ACI at RAPID + TCT 2024. Photo via JuggerBot 3D.

Large-Format Additive Manufacturing in Focus

Rapid Fusion recently introduced the Apollo system. This machine uses pellet-based technology to enable the production of sizable components efficiently and cost-effectively. Key to its functionality is the ability to process a range of robust materials, such as polypropylene and polycarbonate, making it suitable for diverse industrial needs. The Apollo system is set to enhance production capacities, streamlining the manufacture of large-scale parts.

Elsewhere, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is leveraging additive manufacturing to produce large-scale hydropower turbine components. Funded by the Department of Energy, this project underscores the critical role of advanced manufacturing in reducing the time and cost associated with producing complex infrastructure components.

JuggerBot 3D’s collaboration with ORNL and Mississippi State University’s Advanced Composites Institute builds on focusing at integrating hybrid AM technologies to address similar challenges in the Defense and Aerospace sectors. The convergence of these initiatives reflects a broader movement within the industry towards optimizing manufacturing processes for large-scale, high-demand applications.

