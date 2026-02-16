Josef Prusa Backs MIRNIX as Startup Reinvents Hockey Gear Storage with Additive Manufacturing

MIRNIX, a Czech startup, is using additive manufacturing to develop off-ice hockey equipment, focusing on solutions for gear storage, transport, and drying. The company recently received a CZK 5 million strategic investment from Josef Prusa, founder of Prusa Research, and former NHL player Radim Vrbata. The funding is intended to support production scaling, product development, and potential expansion to international markets.

“This is more than funding – it’s a strategic partnership that brings technical know-how, strong networks, and real-world insight,” said Matěj Raiter, co-founder of MIRNIX. He noted that the team plans to increase production from several hundred units annually to several thousand, aiming to establish a stronger presence in the off-ice hockey equipment market.

Representatives of MIRNIX, together with Josef Průša from Prusa Lab and other strategic partners. Photo via MIRNIX.

Josef Prusa’s involvement follows MIRNIX’s participation in the PrusaLab Hardware Accelerator, while Radim Vrbata brings professional hockey experience to guide product design.

Additive Manufacturing in Product Design

MIRNIX’s main product, The Hooking, incorporates 3D printed parts to create a portable system that allows a full set of hockey gear to be hung and dried without a dedicated space or permanent installation. The use of 3D printing enables modular and precise components that would be difficult to produce with conventional manufacturing methods.

The company also integrates 3D printed elements into its hockey backpacks, combining them with traditional materials for functionality such as carrying capacity and durability.

The Hooking. Photo via MIRNIX.

While 3D printing offers advantages such as design flexibility and rapid prototyping, MIRNIX still faces common challenges of additive manufacturing. Scaling production while maintaining quality and consistency can be difficult, and for large volumes, 3D printing is often slower and more expensive than traditional methods. Materials must withstand repeated stress, environmental exposure, and transport demands. Complex designs can enhance functionality but also increase production complexity and cost.

3D Printing Matters for Supporting Sports Accessories

Although many 3D printing efforts in sports focus on core equipment, similar approaches are increasingly applied to supporting accessories. Additive manufacturing enables the production of functional parts with high design flexibility and without expensive tooling, making it well-suited for accessories that involve complex geometry, modularity, or small production runs.

Recent examples include Hypsole’s 3D printed athletic cleat guards, which use Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis technology to function as removable covers that protect cleats and allow walking off the field, and Adidas and Marcolin’s 3D printed sports sunglasses, providing lightweight eyewear with integrated ventilation and comfort features. These cases demonstrate how additive manufacturing can produce customized components that enhance user experience and protection, even outside primary sports equipment.

Hypsole’s 3D printed cleat guards. Image via Hypsole.

