Jordan begins latest 3D printed coral reef restoration effort in Aqaba

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

A new coral reef restoration initiative in Aqaba, Jordan, is combining large-scale 3D printing with marine biology in an effort to counter the rapid decline of coral ecosystems.

Led by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the project brings together marine science firm Voyacy Regen and infrastructure company Sperra to design and deploy 3D printed concrete reef structures tailored to support coral growth. The effort aligns with Jordan’s broader initiatives focused on sustainable development in the region.

Although no budget figures or funding sources have been disclosed, the initiative aligns with priorities set by the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration for this decade. Earlier this month, the project was also featured at the 2025 United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference in Nice, France.

“This project represents the Royal Vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and Aqaba’s dedication to pioneering, science-based solutions that safeguard our thriving marine ecosystems, and enhance coastal resilience,” said Hussein Al-Safadi, CEO of ADC.

Having established an operational facility in Aqaba, the project is currently in its initial stage where system adjustments and pilot deployments are underway. While project leaders have outlined its strategic alignment and ecological goals, specific success metrics for the 3D printing center have not yet been made public.

3D printing facility at the Aqaba Marine Park. Photo via Sperra.

Engineering the reef structures

For this project, the reef units are being manufactured by Sperra using large-format concrete 3D printers supplied by Dutch concrete 3D printing specialist Vertico, optimized for low-carbon binders and local aggregates. In a press release, Sperra’s Founder and CEO Jason Cotrell, said, “This is an exciting international partnership with so much potential for ocean resilience around the world.”

That said, early technical parameters of the project include a 10 mm layer height, width of 30 mm and 140 mm/s print speed, though both material formulation and structural design are being refined to perform reliably underwater. Testing is underway, with a focus on permeability and chloride ingress to evaluate long-term ecological compatibility and structural resilience.

Alongside structural development, the project also builds on a strong biological foundation. Founded by Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau, Voyacy draws on previous coral restoration pilots to refine propagation methods and adapt them to new environmental conditions.

Its biological approach is built around micro-fragmentation, a technique developed by Dr. David Vaughan, Chief Scientist at Voyacy, that accelerates coral growth. The method has been validated in peer-reviewed studies and is now being tailored to the specific marine environment of the Gulf of Aqaba.

While full-scale deployment is yet to begin, the project team is already addressing key risks such as the survivability of artificial reef structures and their compatibility with local ecosystems. To mitigate these challenges, researchers are applying adaptive design testing, modular deployment, and close coordination with marine scientists.

As per UN Environment Programme, coral reefs support an estimated 25% of all marine species despite occupying less than 1% of the ocean floor. Driven by rising sea temperatures, pollution, and coastal development, their rapid decline threatens biodiversity, shoreline protection, and global food security. In regions like Aqaba, restoration efforts are becoming increasingly urgent.

Shaped by its young population and limited fossil fuel resources, Jordan’s sustainability agenda has driven investments in renewables, water conservation, and green infrastructure. The reef project supports these goals under Jordan’s Vision 2025 while promoting local workforce development and environmental impact.

Coral restoration takes shape globally

In line with Jordan’s efforts, findings from a University of Delaware study showed that damselfish and coral larvae responded to 3D printed reef structures much like they would to natural coral, reinforcing the viability of such approaches in marine restoration.

Additionally, Researchers from Bar-Ilan University, Technion, the University of Haifa, and Tel Aviv University worked together to develop a 3D printed ceramic reef aimed at supporting marine life and restoring reef ecosystems. By combining 3D scanning, environmental DNA analysis, and algorithm-driven printing, the team produced a structure capable of sustaining biodiversity and encouraging natural regrowth.

Three different types of 3D printed tiles used for coral attachment. Photo via Hong Kong University.

In a separate effort, a team of architects and scientists from the University of Hong Kong restored a coral reef in Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park using 128 custom-designed clay tiles. The tiles were 3D printed with intricate geometries to promote coral attachment and were deployed at three locations around the bay. The reef was monitored for 18 months to evaluate its long-term viability, with hopes of applying the approach more widely to slow regional coral decline.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows 3D printing facility at the Aqaba Marine Park. Photo via Sperra.