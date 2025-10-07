For nearly a decade, the 3D Printing Industry Awards have recognised the people, companies, and technologies shaping the additive manufacturing (AM) ecosystem. Voted on by thousands of professionals from across the world, the Awards celebrate achievement and innovation across more than 20 categories, from hardware, software, and materials, to applications in aerospace, medical, automotive, and beyond.

At the heart of this process is the 3DPI Expert Committee (ExComm), a diverse, international group of industry leaders, engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs who provide independent insight, technical expertise, and critical evaluation throughout the Awards cycle.

Fried Vancraen, Materialise founder and CEO at the 2018 3D Printing Industry Awards. Photo by Michael Petch.

Members of the ExComm contribute by:

Reviewing and shortlisting nominations for each award category.

Sharing expert commentary and context on emerging technologies and market trends.

Participating in invite-only discussions that shape 3DPI’s editorial, events, and analysis.

Helping to ensure the Awards continue to reflect the depth and maturity of the AM industry.

Beyond the Awards, ExComm members form part of a trusted professional network. It’s a space to exchange ideas, explore collaborations, and connect directly with peers across the global AM landscape, from leading OEMs and service providers to start-ups, academics, and end-users.

If you’re an experienced professional passionate about advancing the field (whether your expertise lies in polymer or metal AM, design for additive, materials development, production, software, quality, or research) we’d like to hear from you.

Join the 3DPI Expert Committee and help define what excellence in additive manufacturing looks like.

Join the Expert Committee now.

Featured image shows the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards. Photo via 3D Printing Industry.