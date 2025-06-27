Johns Hopkins APL and NAVSEA Strengthen U.S. Naval Manufacturing with Trusted Metal 3D Printing

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) are working with US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to advance laser powder bed fusion for naval use. By closely managing process parameters, APL aims to demonstrate that the technology can consistently produce high-quality materials suitable for mission-critical components.

Evaluating Reliability

Metal AM has long been met with skepticism due to concerns over porosity, mechanical inconsistency, and limited reproducibility, explained Michael Presley, an additive manufacturing engineer in APL’s Research and Exploratory Development Departmen. APL-led research seeks to address these issues. One study showed that optimizing process parameters can eliminate porosity. Another demonstrated that material consistency is possible across multiple vendors. A third confirmed that 3D printed parts can match or exceed the durability of traditionally manufactured components.

Presley explained that these findings carry implications for NAVSEA as it evaluates the long-term viability of AM components. “The expected service life of a Virginia-class submarine is 33 years. NAVSEA must have confidence in the lifespan of additively built components compared to those manufactured with traditional processes,” said Eddie Gienger, who is involved in the research.

Ensuring Cross-Vendor Consistency

Scaling manufacturing requires more than quality: it requires repeatability across different suppliers. As NAVSEA’s technical lead for AM, Justin Rettaliata, explained, “We don’t just need additive manufacturing to work — it needs it to work predictably. To scale up, we need a mature industrial base that can produce additively manufactured parts at consistent quality levels across vendors and environments.”

To support that vision, APL has investigated how variability in raw materials, machine settings, and processing conditions affect final properties. These insights led to new qualification methods now integrated into NAVSEA’s manufacturing guidelines and certification standards, cutting machine certification requirements by over 60% while preserving reliability. “It was about refining what really matters,” said Michael Presley. “Instead of requiring 300 test samples and millions of dollars in qualification costs, we helped streamline the process into something practical yet robust.”

APL also supports operational implementation of AM. In one instance, when a component on an amphibious Navy ship failed and no replacement was available, APL and the crew reverse-engineered the part and produced a new one using wire-laser directed energy deposition—all within five days. Traditional procurement could have taken six months to two years. “That’s what success looks like,” said James Borghardt, program manager for Maritime Expeditionary Logistics at APL. “Reducing logistics delay time from months to days is a game-changer for operational availability.”

Looking Ahead

While additive manufacturing has demonstrated its value in maintenance and rapid repairs, its broader potential lies in being integrated into the design of future mission-critical systems. Achieving this shift will require increased confidence in the technology’s consistency and long-term performance. “Success means a world where we are leveraging additive manufacturing not just for crisis fixes but for primary design and construction,” Rettaliata said. “We’re not quite there yet, but our work with APL is getting us closer every day.”

Expanding the Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

The U.S. Navy’s interest in metal additive manufacturing extends beyond research partnerships. In 2025, Australian large-format Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) specialist AML3D delivered 3D printed prototype tailpiece components for the US Navy’s Virginia Class nuclear submarine program as part of the trilateral AUKUS partnership. The Copper-Nickel components, valued at approximately A$156,000, will undergo testing before being installed on a Virginia-Class nuclear submarine for in-service trials later this year. AML3D manufactured these submarine parts in less than five weeks, a significant improvement over the 17-month lead time required by conventional manufacturing methods.

The company asserts that its metal additive manufacturing technology is key to building a strong trilateral AUKUS supply chain in partnership with Australia’s allies, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

In 2024, the United States Navy leveraged metal and polymer 3D printers during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in Hawaii. Among the deployed technologies were a 3D cold spray system from Australian 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D and Snowbird Technologies’ SAMM Tech hybrid DED manufacturing system. These trials were designed to evaluate how additive systems can shorten part delivery timelines from days to hours, using a comprehensive “cradle-to-grave” logistics approach to enhance operational readiness.

