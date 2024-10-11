Joe Allison Honored with AMUG Innovators Award for Contributions to Additive Manufacturing

Joe Allison, principal of 3D Ventures and CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, has been named the recipient of the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Innovators Award. This recognition acknowledges Allison’s 34-year career in additive manufacturing, during which he has led significant advancements in stereolithography and held leadership roles at companies such as Solid Concepts and Stratasys Direct Manufacturing.

Allison will receive the Innovators Award at the 2025 AMUG Conference, scheduled from March 30 to April 3, 2025, at the Hilton Chicago in Illinois. The conference will feature presentations, workshops, and training sessions covering various aspects of additive manufacturing.

Shannon VanDeren, AMUG’s President, stated, “Joe Allison has played a pivotal role in the industry over more than three decades. AMUG is recognizing him with this award for his impact on the industry and its users. That impact extends back to the earliest days of the technology, and his continued contributions of knowledge and input carry us further with each day.” Bruce LeMaster, AMUG’s Director at Large, added, “Joe has been a role model for me since I entered the industry in 1996. On my first trip to Valencia for training at 3D Systems, I slipped away to visit Joe and his team at Solid Concepts. I was blown away by his expertise and willingness to share. Since then, he has always been willing to help out and give advice when asked. He is truly deserving of the AMUG Innovators Award.”

3D printed Grateful Dead skull by Dr. X and Gentle Giant Studios. Photo by Michael Petch.

A Pioneering Career in Additive Manufacturing

Joe Allison began his career in 1988 at 3D Systems as a process development engineer, contributing to significant advancements in stereolithography and earning 12 patents over three years. In 1991, he co-founded Solid Concepts, one of the first 3D printing service bureaus. As CEO for 24 years, Allison led the development of Bridgeworks, the first automated support generation software for stereolithography, and SolidView, a universal CAD viewer. These tools enhanced the accessibility and adoption of 3D printing across various industries.

Allison remarked, “I was in the CAD/CAM world when I saw a 3D printer for the first time. I immediately called my recruiter because I wanted to work for that business. That’s how I got my start at 3D Systems in 1988 as a process development engineer. And that was the launching pad of my whole career.” He further stated, “In both of those roles, I continued my career’s work to enable agile production technologies through the integration of 3D printing with conventional manufacturing processes. Success demands an appreciation of how and when to apply them and securing qualifications for production applications.”

Under his leadership, Solid Concepts became the first third-party supplier to Boeing for flight-certified Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) parts and promoted Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) for prototyping and production. By 2014, Stratasys acquired Solid Concepts, making it the world’s largest supplier of 3D-printed parts.

At Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, Allison served as CEO and Executive Vice President, overseeing the integration of Solid Concepts, Harvest Technologies, and Stratasys’ RedEye service bureau. His efforts contributed to substantial revenue growth and the expansion of Stratasys’ market presence. Allison focused on merging 3D printing with traditional manufacturing processes to develop agile production technologies.

After leaving Stratasys, He co-founded 3D Ventures, a venture capital group that has invested in over a dozen startups in the 3D printing industry. As Chairman of the Board and CEO of Evolve Additive Solutions, he guided the launch of new 3D printing technologies. Currently, as CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, Allison continues to drive innovation in the additive manufacturing sector.

Joe Allison, CEO of Gentle Giant Studios and recipient of the 2025 AMUG Innovators Award. Photo via AMUG.

Celebrating Innovation in the 3D Printing Community

At the 2024 AMUG Conference held this past April, the community recognized technical excellence across various additive manufacturing applications. Eaton received the Members’ Choice Award for its fully 3D-printed luminaire, an achievement that incorporated 90% additively manufactured components. The project, aimed at meeting U.S. Department of Energy manufacturing objectives, highlights the critical role of AM in reshoring and reducing part inventories. In the Advanced Concepts category, Point Designs was honored for its ventilated prosthesis, created with Multi Jet Fusion technology, which showcased the tangible benefits of additive manufacturing in improving healthcare solutions.

This commitment to acknowledge groundbreaking achievements extends to the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards, which continue to celebrate excellence across various sectors of additive manufacturing. With categories spanning from “Start-up of the Year” to “Medical, Dental, or Healthcare Application,” the awards highlight those leading the field with new ideas and technologies. Nominations for the 2024 awards will close on October 25th, with winners set to be announced in December.

