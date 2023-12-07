Jingye Additive Manufacturing Technology boosts large-scale manufacturing with Eplus3D’s powerful metal AM machines

Jingye Additive Manufacturing Technology has expanded its operational capacity by acquiring two additional Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) metal additive manufacturing (AM) machines from Eplus3D.

This move aims to bolster Jingye’s existing large-scale additive manufacturing capabilities. Having embraced additive manufacturing early on in its manufacturing strategy, Jingye currently operates a fleet of AM machines. The company has a strong focus on research and development, complemented by a range of services, including AM part production, laser cladding, and the production and sale of metal powders.

Metal parts 3D printed for aerospace applications. Photo via Eplus3D.

Adding precision to metal additive manufacturing

The newly acquired machines, namely the EP-M1550 and EP-M1250, are expected to enhance Jingye’s large-scale manufacturing capabilities significantly, says the company. Equipped with sixteen lasers, expandable to twenty-five lasers, the EP-M1550 boasts a maximum build size of 1558 x 1558 x 1200 mm. Precision during large-scale printing is ensured through advanced laser positioning and stitching technology.

Similarly, the EP-M1250, a large-format, multi-laser metal additive manufacturing machine features a build envelope of 1250 x 1250 x 1350 mm and nine lasers. Its build speed of up to 370 cm3/h is facilitated by fiber lasers, available in different configurations, and a bi-directional powder re-coating method, which reduces re-coating times.

Supporting a diverse array of materials, both machines, including titanium, aluminum, nickel alloys, maraging steel, stainless steel, and cobalt chrome alloys, are equipped for the direct manufacturing of large-sized, high-precision components. Specifically tailored for industries like aerospace and aviation, these machines exemplify their versatility and precision in the production process.

EP-M1550 metal 3D printer. Photo via Eplus3D.

Strategic acquisitions in 3D printing

Metal 3D printer manufacturer SLM Solutions operating under Nikon acquired Adira AddCreative‘s large-format Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) technology. Bridging the gap in additive manufacturing, Adira’s technology is rooted in the Fraunhofer ILT moveable process head solution, providing robust support for a wide range of customer needs. With capabilities for up to 12 lasers on a 1 m x 1 m build platform, the technology strategically complements SLM Solutions’ product range. The integration expands flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, appealing to aerospace, energy, and defense industries, marking a significant advancement in additive manufacturing.

US-based high-speed resin 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D acquired XYZ Printing’s SLS business, expanding its powder bed product portfolio. The undisclosed deal encompasses XYZ Printing‘s technology, distribution, and service offerings, incorporating the popular MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS 3D printers. These printers, known for their tough mechanical and thermal properties, support a range of nylon powders, including PA11, PA12, PBT, TPU88, and TPU75, offering versatility for high-temperature applications. The acquisition aims to provide Nexa3D‘s customer base with affordable access to SLS printing technology, offering exceptional performance and reliability.

