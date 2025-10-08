Jet Investment Leads Funding Round for Headmade Materials

Private equity firm Jet Investment Group has made its fourth venture capital investment, leading a €1.8 million funding round for Headmade Materials, a German start-up developing 3D printing technology for the mass production of metal components.

Jet Investment contributed €1 million, while the remaining €0.8 million came from Matterwave, AM Ventures, and the European Innovation Council (EIC). The funding will support the expansion of Headmade Materials’s material options for its Cold Metal Fusion (CMF) technology and the development of new applications in collaboration with customers in Europe and the USA.

Headmade feedstock pulver. Photo via Headmade Materials.

“Headmade Materials is an attractive firm for its combination of technological innovation and a business model that enables faster scaling and recurring revenue,” says Roger Dorsch, Director of Jet Ventures. “CMF technology has the potential to transform the production of metal components by making serial 3D printing accessible to more industrial companies.”

Headmade Materials and Cold Metal Fusion Technology

Headmade Materials’ CMF technology merges standard 3D printing processes with metal production techniques, enabling cost-effective large-batch production of metal parts. The technology is used across industries including energy, oil and gas, medical, tooling, armaments, and liquid handling. Customers include KOBRA, KSB, and Knauf, and the company operates through partner networks in the EU, USA, Japan, and China.

The company tripled its sales from 2022 to 2024, showing strong growth in the additive manufacturing market, which is projected to expand by about 20% per year through 2030. By focusing on consumables instead of hardware, it scales faster and generates steady recurring revenue.

Titanium parts produced via Headmade’s Cold Metal Fusion technology. Photo via Headmade Materials.

Christian Staudigel, CEO and co-founder of Headmade Materials, said: “Our latest investment round is a signal of confidence in our technology, strategy, and team. The funds raised represent a milestone for us on the path to further growth and wider adoption of Cold Metal Fusion technology.”

Recent 3D Printing and Industrial Investments

The Headmade Materials funding comes amid a surge of investment in 3D printing and advanced metal manufacturing worldwide.

In October 2025, U.S. titanium manufacturer IperionX received an additional $25 million from the Department of War (DoW) to scale domestic titanium production, part of efforts to strengthen the U.S. supply chain for critical defense materials. Issued through the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, this latest funding brings the total government commitment under the company’s $47.1 million contract to $42.5 million. Once the remaining $4.6 million is released, IperionX will have nearly completed a two-year funding cycle focused on transforming titanium production from raw mineral extraction to advanced metal manufacturing.

Similarly, in March, UK-based alloy design firm Alloyed raised £37 million in a Series B funding round. The Oxford University spinout will use its new capital to expand its material manufacturing facilities in Abingdon, UK, and Seattle, USA. It also plans to accelerate the development of its digital alloy design platforms and enhance the Alloyed product line.

