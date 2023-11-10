JEOL JAM-5200EBM 3D printer paves the way for new aerospace applications

Japanese optical equipment developer JEOL’s JAM-5200EBM metal 3D printer has successfully met the stringent AMS7032 operational qualification (OQ) standards.

Additionally, it demonstrated compliance with the AMS7011 material requirements for the Ti-6Al-4V alloy. This accomplishment was made possible through the implementation of post-deposition hot isostatic pressing (HIP). JEOL’s JAM-5200EBM is the first Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF) machine recognized to meet AMS7011 requirements since it was “first established on another EB-PBF manufacturer’s model,” says the company. The AMS7032 OQ standard evaluates the ability of an additive manufacturing powder bed fusion machine to consistently meet material specification requirements while maintaining process control and stability over multiple builds.

“JEOL has provided metrology, analytical, and electron beam manufacturing instruments for over seventy years and understands that manufacturers must have confidence in their tools,” said Bob Pohorenec, President of JEOL USA. “Meeting the AMS7032 operational qualification standard ensures manufacturers that the JAM-5200EBM is capable of producing aerospace-grade material with stable performance and meets all material specification requirements. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to quality and reliability.”

Helium-Free and powder dispersal prevention system “e-Shield”. Photo via JOEL.

JAM-5200EBM offers alternative 3D printing solution for aerospace

In adherence to the OQ procedures outlined in AMS7032, three identical builds were conducted using reused powder conforming to the AMS7015 specification. These builds, covering the entire JAM-5200EBM build envelope, included a substantial number of Ti-6Al-4V specimens in all three orientations. Subsequently, the specimens underwent comprehensive testing, including radiography, tensile testing, chemical composition testing, microstructure evaluation, and other assessments at an ISO17025-accredited laboratory.

The testing results not only emphasized the robust stability of the JAM-5200EBM machine but also highlighted a notable strength: the system generates material with exceptional ductility and minimal anisotropy. This attribute provides designers considerable latitude in part orientation within the build envelope, fostering increased adaptability in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and unlocking opportunities for optimized designs. The findings were displayed at the Autumn gathering of the SAE AMS AM Additive Manufacturing Metals committee and the NRC Workshop on Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Nuclear Applications, both conducted in October.

For aerospace businesses, this advancement offers a new 3D metal printing option for crucial manufacturing parts. It provides access to JEOL’s 70+ years of electron beam expertise, ensuring compliance with stringent standards to prevent failures.

Recently, JEOL introduced its JAM-5200EBM system to Cumberland Additive in Pittsburgh International Airport’s Neighborhood 91. The system was operational in just six days and within three weeks it completed an AMS 7032-compliant build.

Remote monitoring system. Photo via JOEL.

Technical specifications of JAM-5200EBM metal 3D printer

Manufacturing method Powder bed fusion Ｍanufacturing dimensions Maximum 250 mm (Dia.) × 400 mm (H) Electron beam output Maximum 6 kW Lifetime of cathode 1,500 h or longer Chamber pressure (during melting) 0.01 Pa or lower Inert gas (for charging prevention) Not required Manufactured product cooling system Equipped Powder dispersal prevention system e-Shield Beam correction Automatic (Focus, Astigmatism, Distortion) Power supply 3-phase, 200 V (±10％), 35 kVA Weight 4,900 kg Data format STL

Read all the 3D Printing Industry coverage from Formnext 2023.

Voting has now started for the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023. Cast your vote now!

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows helium-Free and powder dispersal prevention system “e-Shield”. Photo via JOEL.