James Bruton Unveils 3D Printed Omni-Directional Ball-Wheeled Bike

James Bruton, a former toy designer and prominent YouTube creator with expertise in robotics, electrical, and mechanical engineering, has unveiled his latest project: an Omni-Directional Ball-Wheeled Bike. In his comprehensive video, He details the construction of a bike that balances on two rigid balls, enabling movement in any direction. Utilizing extensive 3D printing, Bruton fabricated large structural components with a 1.2 mm nozzle from LSB 3D Printers, a company specializing in high-precision 3D printing solutions. Additionally, he sourced filament from 3D Fuel, a leading supplier of 3D printing materials, ensuring the durability and functionality of his innovative design.

Developing an Omni-Directional bike presents significant engineering challenges, particularly in achieving stable balance and precise control. Bruton tackled these issues by integrating three Omni Wheels to drive each ball, allowing for sideways sliding and forward-backward propulsion. Initial prototypes faced problems with wheel slippage and inconsistent ball rotation. To enhance stability, Bruton adjusted the wheel orientation by 90° and powered only two of the three wheels. “I’ve never built a ball balancing robot with the wheels in that orientation, so I think all we can really do is go and build it and find out if it works,” Bruton explained. Additionally, he implemented grounding techniques to mitigate static electricity’s impact on motor performance. Successful balancing during test runs marks a significant achievement, though further tuning of PID parameters is necessary to optimize performance.

A 3D printer fabricates a structural part for the omni-directional bike. Image via James Bruton.

The bike’s construction involved numerous 3D printed parts, both large and precise, to support the Omni Wheels positioned 120° apart. Bruton utilized selective laser sintering (SLS) technology for creating intricate components, ensuring high accuracy without the need for expensive molds. Collaborating with PCB Way, a manufacturer specializing in printed circuit boards and additive manufacturing, Bruton acquired custom aluminum parts essential for the bike’s structural integrity. The use of 3D printing allowed for rapid prototyping and easy adjustments, facilitating iterative improvements throughout the development process.

James Bruton powers up the omni-directional ball-wheeled bike. Image via James Bruton.

Looking ahead, Bruton plans to refine the bike’s electronic systems to improve balance and control by incorporating advanced sensors and more responsive motor drivers. The addition of handlebars and a saddle is also in progress, aiming to enhance user experience and rideability. “This is going to be pretty good,” Bruton expressed, optimistic about the bike’s potential to revolutionize personal mobility. By documenting his process and sharing challenges on his YouTube channel, Bruton not only advances his own projects but also inspires a community of makers and engineers to explore new frontiers in design and technology.

Testing the omni-directional ball-wheeled bike. Image via James Bruton.

Innovative 3D Printing Projects Highlight Industry Trends

Beth Le, a designer active on Printables, introduced the Beth Deck, a 3D printed gaming handheld that repurposes Framework’s 13-inch laptop mainboards. This project allows users to assemble a portable gaming device in approximately fifteen minutes without the need for soldering. The Beth Deck supports any 13-inch mainboard from Framework, including models with Intel, AMD, and RISC-V processors, enabling users to upgrade their devices as new mainboards are released. Assembly involves ten 3D print parts and additional components such as screws, a gaming controller, and an 8-inch touchscreen. This accessibility makes the handheld an attractive option for DIY enthusiasts seeking a customizable gaming experience.

Ken Pillonel, a robotics graduate from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL), is addressing Apple’s planned obsolescence by creating 3D printed, open-source USB-C protective cases for AirPods. Through his YouTube channel Exploring the Simulation, Pillonel’s design allows users to upgrade their AirPods to USB-C without purchasing new models. Utilizing selective laser sintering (SLS) technology, the cases are easy to install and demonstrate the potential of additive manufacturing to extend the lifespan of consumer electronics. This approach directly addresses issues of e-waste and supports the right to repair movement by providing accessible solutions for hardware upgrades.

Upgrading a standard AirPods case with a 3D-printed USB-C module, offering a sustainable solution for Apple’s planned obsolescence. Photo via Exploring the Simulation.

