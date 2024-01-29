Jack Wolfskin’s innovative 3D printed backpack cuts waste and boosts fit in hiking

Outdoor gear manufacturer Jack Wolfskin has unveiled a new hiking backpack, the 3D Prelight Rise Backpack, featuring 3D printed padding named Aerorise.

The 35-liter pack stands out for its departure from traditional foam construction, using fine-grained plastic in a 3D printing process for its load-bearing panels. Jack Wolfskin highlighted the unique attributes of the 3D printed design, creating an open cell structure that is both robust and capable of efficiently supporting weight while conforming to individual torso shapes. As a result of a collaboration involving plastics technology specialist Oechsler and 3D printing company Carbon, the backpack offers improved comfort and enhanced air circulation during extended hikes.

The 3D Prelight Rise Backpack is set to hit Jack Wolfskin stores and online platforms in February/March, providing outdoor enthusiasts with an option that combines technology, sustainability, and comfort for their hiking adventures.

The 3D printing process is said to be highly sustainable as hardly any material is wasted in production. Photo via Jack Wolfskin.

An eco-conscious comfort

Highlighted for its sustainability, the 3D printing process used in the backpack’s production minimizes material waste, in contrast to conventional methods. This resonates with a prevalent trend in the outdoor industry, where brands are progressively delving into 3D technology to craft products that not only enhance performance but also demonstrate a heightened commitment to environmental considerations.

Back in 2022, Jack Wolfskin partnered with Carbon and Oechsler to elevate its hiking packs by integrating additive manufacturing. Through the implementation of the 3D Aerorise Carry System, incorporating four panels produced with 3D printing technology, the backpack attains a lightweight, multi-zone body fit, resulting in an exceptional reduction of back temperatures by up to 5°C.

Crafted from 100% recycled polyamide, the system utilized 3D printing to not only minimize waste but also enhance customization. The incorporation of unique lattice patterns further contributed to improved comfort and more efficient distribution of the load carried by the backpack.

Earning accolades for its innovative methods, Jack Wolfskin has won awards, including the 2022 Red Dot Design Award. Since then, the Aerorise technology has undergone additional optimization, resulting in heightened comfort and a more personalized fit against the wearer’s back. This ongoing refinement underscores the brand’s commitment to continuous improvement in its product offerings.

The Prelight Rise 3D backpack uses padding created with a 3D printer. Photo via Jack Wolfskin.

How 3D printing transforms consumer experiences

3D printing technology has been increasingly utilized in the production of consumer goods, presenting a range of opportunities and challenges. One such example includes Asia’s first fully 3D printed titanium alloy bicycle frame developed by bicycle brand Titan Super Bond, in partnership with Bright Laser Technologies (BLT). Using the BLT-A320 machine, the lightweight frame offers high strength, corrosion resistance, and durability.

Addressing challenges in high-end bicycle part production, the collaboration integrated BLT’s laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology, the BLT-A320, enhancing Titan Super Bond’s R&D capabilities. The 3D printed parts passed ISO 4210 dynamic fatigue strength tests, affirming their quality and durability.

A while before that, sportswear manufacturer Asics and AM solutions provider LuxCreo launched the second generation ACTIBREEZE HYBRID SANDAL, a 3D printed “performance sandal” designed for runners’ rest and recovery periods.

Utilizing LuxCreo’s additive manufacturing technology, the sandal features a 3D printed elastic footbed with an extra-thick lattice structure, offering advanced breathability, comfort, and lightweight design. Priced at $80, it follows the successful release of the first-generation ACTIBREEZE 3D printed sandal in 2022.

