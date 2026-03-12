Ireland’s First 3D Printed Rocket Engine Moves from Design to Production

Ireland-based University of Limerick Aeronautical Society High-Powered Rocketry Team (ULAS HiPR) has announced the design and development of what it describes as the country’s first additively manufactured liquid rocket engine. Named Lúin of Celtchar, the engine is the product of a collaboration between the ULAS HiPR student team, the University of Limerick, and Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR).

Reportedly, the propulsion system delivers 2 kilonewtons of thrust, burning isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and nitrous oxide, and features a water-cooled architecture. Crucially, all concept and design work was carried out entirely by students.

Founded in 2022, ULAS HiPR now counts over 100 students across aeronautical, mechanical, software, and design engineering. The team designs, builds, and launches high-powered rockets, giving students hands-on experience in aerospace engineering.

Members of the 2025/2026 ULAS HiPR and Irish Manufacturing Research teams with scaled models of the Lúin of Celtchar rocket engine. Photo via ULAS HiPR/IMR.

From Design to Manufacturing: A National Collaboration

With the design phase complete, fabrication is now underway at IMR’s Advanced Manufacturing Lab in Mullingar, where engine components are being produced using metal additive manufacturing. Once printed, the hardware will be returned to the University of Limerick for precision finishing, machining, and final assembly, keeping the entire production process within Ireland.

The team has already demonstrated its capabilities on the international stage, competing at events such as Mach-24 and the European Rocketry Challenge (EuRoC). Their latest achievement is the acceptance into the Race2Space 2026 International Propulsion competition.

“The selection of the first additively manufactured liquid rocket engine in the Republic of Ireland into the competition validates the technical ambition of our student team, and the strength of collaboration between Irish university students and industry. It demonstrates that world-class propulsion innovation can now be designed, manufactured, and tested entirely here in Ireland,” said Jay Looney, co-head of ULAS HiPR.

Banner of the Lúin of Celtchar. Image via ULAS HiPR.

Industry Backing and Ireland’s Expanding Space Ecosystem

The project’s success also speaks to a broader shift in Ireland’s advanced manufacturing and space technology landscape. For IMR, the partnership with ULAS HiPR is part of a wider commitment to nurturing homegrown aerospace talent.

“These are vital platforms for advancing cutting-edge technologies and building Ireland’s future engineering capability, and this ULAS HiPR propulsion project demonstrates how emerging technologies can move rapidly from concept to high-performance hardware,” said Mark Hartnett, Design for Manufacturing Senior Technologist at IMR.

This development coincides with broader changes in Ireland’s space sector. In late February 2026, Ireland officially launched its first European Space Agency (ESA) Phi-Lab, one of only ten across Europe, at IMR’s Mullingar headquarters, in partnership with the AMBER Centre at Trinity College Dublin. The facility is designed to serve as a national hub for space technology development, positioning Ireland as an active contributor to the global space economy.

Europe’s Strategic Push: 3D Printing Aerospace at Home Matters

Europe’s investment in aerospace additive manufacturing is fundamentally a sovereignty play. The continent’s space ambitions require the ability to design, produce, and qualify critical propulsion hardware without dependence on non-European supply chains. Additive manufacturing makes domestic production viable at speed. It cuts lead times, reduces tooling costs, and enables rapid iteration on complex geometries that would otherwise require years of traditional manufacturing setup.

ESA formalised this logic through its Future Launchers Preparatory Programme, which identified 3D printed propulsion as a key element of Europe’s strategy for independent access to space, culminating in the hot-fire test of BERTA, a full-scale additively manufactured rocket engine demonstrator fired at DLR in Lampoldshausen.

ESA Ministerial Council. Photo via ESA.

The commercial sector has followed with its own capacity-building. Orbex commissioned AMCM to build what it described as the largest industrial 3D printer in Europe, capable of printing more than 35 rocket engine and turbopump systems per year, explicitly to gain speed and agility as it scales production of its microlauncher.

In the UK, Edinburgh-based Skyrora developed a large-format hybrid printer capable of producing Inconel engine components in roughly two weeks, down from ten by traditional methods. Each effort targets reducing the gap between design and qualified, flight-ready hardware produced entirely in Europe.

