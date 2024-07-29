Ireland set for its first innovative 3D printed housing units

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

Construction company Harcourt Technologies (HTL) has begun constructing Ireland’s first 3D printed homes in Dundalk.

As a part of this project, three social housing units at Grange Close are being built with a COBOD‘s 3D printer, which uses a gantry-mounted system to extrude concrete based on a digital blueprint, eliminating the need for traditional blocks. Additionally, the land for this initiative was supplied by the Local Authority. Upon completion, the three-bedroom homes will house three families from Louth County Council’s social housing list.

Justin Kinsella, Managing Director of HTL, explained, “It’s like building a concrete block wall, but the machine lays 50mm layers instead of manual placement.”

From left to right – Patrick Diviney (Commercial Manager, Roadstone), Joan Martin (Chief Executive, Louth Co. Council), Justin Kinsella (MD & Co-Founder, HTL). Photo via HTL.

Ideal construction speed and efficiency

According to HTL, this approach triples construction speed compared to traditional methods, with homes projected to be finished by October. Kinsella highlighted a one-third labor cut and a maximum three-fold boost in construction pace. This translates to an overall 25-30% speed increase.

With a current printing speed of one 50mm concrete layer in 18 minutes, the printer aims to reduce this to 12 minutes. While expenses align with conventional techniques, the significant time reduction has the potential to dramatically decrease overall costs, Kinsella explained.

Prior to this project, HTL built two test houses at its R&D facility in Drogheda. Kinsella emphasized that the goal is to boost housing production through this technology. This method utilizes concrete known for its low carbon footprint and efficient use of materials, resulting in minimal waste.

Michael McBride, Project Manager at B&C Contractors, commented that the 3D printing process is automated rather than labor-intensive. He noted that the finished product is stronger and could become more common in future construction projects.

In addition, the Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) has secured a 3D concrete printer for its Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre and is partnering with HTL to train over 100 participants at its Drogheda facility.

Home building with 3D printing

Many companies are adopting construction 3D printing as a superior solution for housing. Recently, ICON, a Texas-based construction 3D printing firm unveiled a new housing development, in Wimberley Springs, 40 miles south of Austin.

This project features eight single-family homes, ranging from 2,800 to 4,000 sq. ft., with four to five bedrooms each, priced starting in the upper $800,000s. Designed using ICON’s AlphaBeta and TexNext collections, the homes offer spacious layouts and energy-efficient features, including high thermal performance concrete and smart technologies. Located near Wimberley, the development combines eco-friendly construction with local amenities.

Back in 2021, Habitat for Humanity launched a 3D printing initiative in Tempe, Arizona, to address the affordable housing crisis. Partnering with construction firm PERI and other local entities, the company used a COBOD BOD 2 printer to create a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house.

Designed by Candelaria Design Associates, the 1,722 sq. ft., this 3D printed house was set to be allocated to a selected family. Jason Barlow of Habitat emphasized this as a significant opportunity to provide cost-effective, efficient housing solutions. The house was planned to be assigned to a selected family upon completion.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows from left to right – Patrick Diviney (Commercial Manager, Roadstone), Joan Martin (Chief Executive, Louth Co. Council), Justin Kinsella (MD & Co-Founder, HTL). Photo via HTL.