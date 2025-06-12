IperionX awarded new DoD contract worth up to $99M

Join AM leaders in defense at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference.

North Carolina-based titanium developer IperionX has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) that could be worth up to $99 million.

Issued under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, the five-year agreement allows federal agencies to place orders for low-cost, domestically produced titanium parts using the company’s patented manufacturing processes.

The contract is part of the SBIR program’s third phase which is designated for companies transitioning from research to full-scale production. Unlike earlier stages that fund exploratory and prototype work, Phase III contracts are structured to support deployment of technologies deemed ready for government use. Under the terms, the titanium developer will receive task orders for specific projects, beginning with titanium fasteners intended for defense applications.

In a press release, IperionX’s CEO Anastasios (Taso) Arima said, “Securing this Phase III contract is a pivotal milestone for IperionX. It validates the performance of our technologies and underscores the Department of Defense’s commitment to reshore an all-American titanium supply chain. We look forward to delivering mission-critical components that are lighter, stronger and more cost-effective while reducing reliance on international supply chains.”

IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia. Photo via IperionX.

Deal to support US defense manufacturing

Production will be carried out at IperionX’s manufacturing facility in Virginia, which the company says will contribute to local employment and reduce the military’s dependence on foreign titanium supply. The contract does not guarantee the total value will be awarded, but sets an upper limit of $99 million for task orders that may include parts beyond fasteners, such as aerospace-grade components.

The agreement was signed with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL), and took effect on May 30. While no immediate delivery schedule has been published, the company expects work on the initial projects to begin within months. Each task order issued under the contract will be disclosed separately as it is awarded. The Pentagon reserves the right to terminate the agreement in part or in full at any point.

The deal comes amid increased federal interest in securing domestic sources of critical materials. Widely used in aerospace and defense for its strength-to-weight ratio, titanium is one such material under scrutiny, especially as geopolitical factors continue to disrupt global supply chains. IperionX’s process allows the production of titanium from both raw minerals and scrap, with a focus on reducing environmental and energy costs.

Alongside its manufacturing activities, IperionX operates the largest Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC)-compliant mining project in the US that contains titanium and rare earth mineral sands. The company views its dual capability in minerals and manufacturing as central to supporting defense, space, automotive, and energy sectors in the US.

Reshoring supply chains of critical materials in AM

Amid geopolitical turbulence, additive manufacturing is increasingly used to secure supply chains, driven also by the push for sustainability and greener production methods.

Recently, metal 3D printer manufacturer Velo3D entered a five-year exclusive supply agreement with Australian metal AM specialist Amaero, projected to generate approximately $22 million. Under the deal, Amaero will supply niobium C103 and other refractory alloy powders exclusively, and serve as Velo3D’s preferred supplier for titanium powders.

Refractory Powders. Photo via Amaero.

The agreement includes development of exclusive print parameters bundled with Sapphire printer licenses at no extra cost. Velo3D will use these powders across its part production programs, including Rapid Production Solutions. While titanium plays a key role, the broader focus is reshoring the U.S. supply chain for critical metal powders used in AM. Additionally, the Australian specialist is investing A$72 million through FY2026 to scale domestic production and address supply chain vulnerabilities.

Late in 2023, Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) announced partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) to assess the feasibility of recovering critical materials like titanium from surplus Defence Assets. This marked the first phase of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening the UK’s material sourcing strategies and advancing sustainable, UK-based supply chains.

Known for its focus on recycled AM feedstocks, AMS conducted capability assessments including atomisation trials and additive manufacturing feasibility studies. Working alongside a MoD supplier, the company aimed to deliver demonstrative parts using recycled materials, laying the groundwork for future industrialization and qualification of recovered feedstock in alignment with the MoD’s circular economy goals.

